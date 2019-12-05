Every year after Thanksgiving I ask myself a single basic question: Why, when considering how invariably delicious the turkey always seems to be, don’t we have more of it? It’s almost as if the term Thanksgiving Turkey denotes a sense of limited access and seasonal confinement that can’t be breached.
Perhaps people feel that the fragrances wafting around the house Thanksgiving morning are so remarkable that having too much of a good thing might somehow detract from the overall Thanksgiving experience. So I guess it’s a matter of proportion and not overdoing it. Our household may end up having a second turkey somewhere around Christmas or the New Year but almost never more than two (excluding wild turkey — a different culinary sensation entirely) during a single calendar year — which seems overall remarkably on the low side.
How much chicken, as a point of comparison, do we fry, broil, boil, roast, barbecue, slice and dice on a weekly —much less annual — basis? The annualized pounds per capita consumption of chicken in the U.S. must be absolutely incredible (it is—I just looked it up – 93 pounds per person in 2018, according to the U.S Department of Agriculture), as opposed to the lordly (not lowly) turkey (16.7 pounds — and most of that is probably one day out of the year.)
Is cost an issue? Yes. According to the Department of Agriculture, chicken goes for 50 cents per live-weight pound while turkey goes for 73 cents. I guess that partially explains why chicken nuggets are ubiquitous whereas turkey nuggets are as scarce as, well, gobbler’s teeth.
These are old data, but in 2012, according to the USDA, the U.S. produced a staggering 49.5 billion pounds of chicken meat worth an aggregate of $24.8 billion. By contrast, a paltry 7.3 billion pounds of turkey were raised with a value of $5 billion.
Is convenience an issue? Obviously. Turkeys are large animals that are cumbersome to work with and perhaps on some level, just from a gastronomic point of view, people don’t like having that much of anything in their refrigerators. The very sight of that much food all the time would conceivably be a psychological turnoff and make people sick with gluttony, whether real or imagined.
Of course, there are processed versions of turkey and pre-roasted breasts and so forth available through grocery stores, and yet people don’t necessarily gravitate to them relative to their chicken equivalents, perhaps because of cost, which would apparently outweigh the consideration that turkey is a bit leaner than chicken and therefore better for you.
A beautifully prepared turkey, juicy and cooked just right and of course depending on whom you ask (like me, for example), is certainly as good as chicken and probably better. Forty or so years ago my mother realized that slow roasting a turkey overnight is the way to go. Prepare the turkey with a dressing of choice (in our case peanut dressing out of Charleston Receipts), salt, pepper, a little oil on the exterior, and place vegetables such as carrots, celery and onions in the bottom of the pan with maybe a half cup of water and all the giblets that come with the turkey.
Cover the turkey with tinfoil and at 10 p.m. place it in a 200 degree oven and leave it overnight and well in to the next morning. Enjoy the pleasure of waking up with unbelievable fragrances drifting through the house. At about 11:30 a.m. remove the tinfoil, crank the oven to 300 and baste repeatedly until golden brown. In the meantime you’ll gather some of the juice, onions, giblets and turkey neck meat from the bottom of the pan, add flour and cook over a burner until thickened.
You’ll serve the gravy over delicious South Carolina-grown rice and of course serve the turkey up with homemade cranberry sauce (again, Charleston Receipts) and all the other things you’ve been working on for the previous several days. After everything’s done, the leftover turkey can be “recycled” in the way of casserole that will last for several days as the ice box slowly gets cleared.
So that’s how things get done around our house, and thank God it’s only once or twice a year.