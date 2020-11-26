Gilbreth column: Why hunters’ health can improve in November

Happy Thanksgiving, everybody! We Americans, as usual, have much to be thankful for despite a tumultuous and challenging year and can see into the New Year with 2020 vision — and it’s obviously looking a whole heck of a lot better. Imagine the joyous sense of relief we’re all going to feel when this pandemic is finally beaten down once and for all.

It’s around this time of year that I sometimes turn to the inspirational words of Archibald Rutledge for solace and reflection, but I thought the amusing observations of the late Havilah Babcock, the popular and longtime head of the University of South Carolina’s English Department and much published outdoor writer, might suffice at this moment. His heath, appropriately enough, always seemed to get better in November.

And it got better because of the invigorating outdoor climate and, more importantly, quail shooting, a cherished Southern pastime, which has waxed and waned over the years due to fluctuating bird populations. In fact, there was a piece in South Carolina Wildlife quoting a newspaper article that lamented in great detail over the decline in quail and how poor the quail season is likely going to be due to lack of habitat, overzealous hunters and whatnot. That article was written in 1901.

Professor Babcock was not the complaining type (or a least not when he was on the trail for quail) — particularly during the 1940s and '50s when quail fared very well overall among the bountiful and highly-managed farmlands, open pine vistas and protective hedgerows.

What follows are excerpts from his essay, “My Health is Better in November,” which is included in and the title of his book of that name that contains 35 stories of hunting and fishing. These excerpts are printed with permission from the University of South Carolina Press (USC Press © 1947) and provide uplifting seasonal insight into the best South Carolina has to offer:

“Does your health show a marked improvement during the hunting season, and do your honest ailments get scant sympathy from a suspicious household the rest of the year? If so, you are ripe for membership in the Order of Misunderstood Husbands. ...

“The fact that the improvement in my health coincides with the advent of the quail season doesn’t mean that my ills during the rest of the year are imaginary. For outdoor pursuits have a recognized therapeutic value. Especially quail hunting.

“After a day-long tramp behind a brace of ambitious dogs, a man doesn’t need an appetizer when he sits down to dinner. Nor does he require a lullaby to put him to sleep. And it’s a hardy neurosis indeed that will outlast a few busy and sparkling days afield in the autumn of the year.

“For who could ask a better bracer than a covey of birds deployed in a sedge field at twilight? ... Or a more potent elixir than a bevy that pirouettes about your head and goes zigzagging through the treetops?

“Farmers seldom have nervous breakdowns. They haven’t time. People who lead a brisk outdoor existence don’t go in for neuroses, psychoses, and other expensive and fashionable complaints. ... The quail hunter leaves a hierarchy of troubles and worries behind him. ... He is for the time being one of those men who are born free and equal.

“His biggest concern now is whether there’s a covey in the edge of that pea patch, whether the singles went in there or deeper, whether he will get a double or an inglorious miss, or whether that overanxious little debutant pointing in the stubble field will hold until he gets there.

“And these are all transient worries that will soon resolve themselves, to be followed by others equally absorbing and equally transient. After all, a man is entitled to enough trouble to keep his mind occupied. As David Harum so feelingly remarked, ‘A reasonable amount o’ fleas is good fer a dog — keeps him from broodin’ over bein’ a dog.’

“I dream of a springy sod beneath my feet, a nip of autumn in the air, and of a lemon-eared pointer loping across the golden broomstraw, while I pound the pavements or sit behind a desk and tell hundreds of people I’m glad to see them.

“But don’t waste your sympathies on me. ... During the hunting season, I am a rebel and a renegade, away from the job so much that I stand in imminent danger of being fired. ... We are not unlike the Titans, the earthborn giants of mythology, who were invincible in battle only as long as their feet were planted on the good earth.

“I’m no Jeremiah lamenting his fortunes. I’m not complaining. I’m just explaining. And all I am asking is a little consideration for the state of my health between hunting seasons. ... I repeatedly tell my wife that hunting is different. That it is also self-sustaining since in quail season I save enough on doctor and medical bills to pay all field expenses, which is the gospel truth. ...

“Is your health seasonal, too? And do you feel qualified for membership in the Order of Misunderstood Husbands? If so, you can send in your dues and call me brother, for I am secretary and treasurer, president, and chairman of the board.”