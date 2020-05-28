Gilbreth column: Who really gives a hoot about those Michelin stars?

It’s incredible to me what I continue to learn about on a near daily basis — and I mean just sort of meaningless things (well, I guess it depends) that are nonetheless interesting.
For example, around the dinner table the other night, we got to talking about restaurants and other businesses re-opening, and somehow or other the topic turned to ratings. One of our children, whose first real job was in F&B, mentioned the Michelin rating system, about which I knew nothing and yet mistakenly assumed: 1) Just another ratings system — and there are too many of those already; 2) It’s based on five stars (instead of three); 3) Nobody cares.
According to Escoffier, a culinary arts institution, the Michelin restaurant ratings system got its origins from French industrialist Andre Michelin and his brother Edouard, who compiled a 1900 travel guide to spur interest in automobiles and therefore the tires that the brothers manufactured.
The first printing of the Michelin Guide included maps and instructions on how to repair and change tires, but also a list of restaurants, hotels, mechanics and gas stations along popular routes in France. For several years, the guides were given away for free and the cost of printing was paid for through advertising.
The brothers introduced a single star award program award in 1926. Any restaurant awarded a star had earned a reputation as a “fine dining establishment.” Advertising was discontinued in order to eliminate bias and the brothers started charging for their product. In 1931, the rating system was expanded to three stars, based on the following benchmarks:
1 Star: A very good restaurant in its category.
2 Stars: Excellent cooking, worth a detour.
3 Stars: Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey.
The Michelin star rating system didn’t take hold in the U.S. until 2005, and the guide only touches on a relatively limited number of places. According to an article in “Trip Savvy” the guide has traditionally reviewed five cities in the United States: New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and San Francisco. The article did note that in 2019 the San Francisco guide was expanded to the entire state of California.
While in recent years Charleston has gained a reputation as a culinary destination, it doesn’t have any Michelin star-rated restaurants. A number are included in the guide as Michelin Plate destinations, thus perceived as being worthy of a visit. The Michelin rating system clearly is completely different than Zagat or reader-driven review sites like Yelp.
But, in fact, how many people really give a hoot? There apparently is a trend to reject Michelin star ratings around the world with some restaurateurs even demanding that their star rating be removed. Some feel that the expectations of the star system are too much and restrict a chef’s creativity in the kitchen.
Noma, a famous restaurant in Copenhagen known for its reinvention and reinterpretation of Nordic cuisine, was ranked in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014 by Restaurant magazine as The Best Restaurant in the World. As of 2019 it is ranked second. Guess how many Michelin stars it has. Answer: 2.
There are fourteen 3-star Michelin-rated restaurants in the U.S. As the crow flies, the closest would be The Inn at Little Washington (Virginia). New York City has the most with five. Since most around these parts are probably a bit more familiar with New York than California or Chicago, the names of the New York five may sound vaguely familiar — perhaps more than vaguely familiar if you happen to have eaten at one (or more) of them: Le Bernardin, Per Se, Masa, 11 Madison Park, Chef’s Table at Brooklyn.
Well, I imagine a few people are thinking of Shania Twain lyrics right about now. That don’t impress me much — all the ratings stuff, that is. I’ll stack a meal at a place like FIG anytime against all that fancy stuff — particularly if someone else is paying for it.