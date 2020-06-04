Gilbreth column: What was really behind the shocking Charleston violence?

Over the course of my lifetime, it didn’t happen during the mid-late 1950s amidst the advent of the civil rights movement, initial sit-ins on King Street and so forth; it didn’t happen during the tumult of 1968, the year of war protests and the assassinations of both the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy; it didn’t happen during the 1969 Hospital Workers' Strike; it didn’t even happen following two sequential horrors in 2015, specifically the April 4 shooting of Walter Scott as he tried to flee a North Charleston police officer and the June 17 massacre of nine Emanuel AME parishioners.
On Saturday, May 30, 2020, it happened. Charleston erupted in violent protests for the first time (the best I can tell based on limited research) since the South Carolina civil and racially motivated disturbances of 1879, which was 141 years ago. This ostensibly followed the May 27 killing of George Floyd, who was choked and suffocated by a knee to the back of the neck and while handcuffed by a Minneapolis police officer, whose unconcerned, hands-in-pocket, ho-hum demeanor mortified and outraged the country.
Whereas there’s no question of there being dismay and anger among the citizenry, I believed and expected that order would be maintained here in Charleston while walking around the peninsula between 6-8 p.m. Saturday evening.
After all, we know each other — at least those of us who have been around here for a while. We love each other, and many local families have interconnections that go back generations, if not centuries. All of this is obviously nuanced by the original sin of enforced slavery and the tragedy of the Jim Crow era, and yet many Charlestonians pride themselves on a sense of meaningful progress in recent decades and to some degree a shared understanding of things, with the clear realization that whites in this city and country could never know what it’s like to be black.
In Charleston, though, we get along well and have amazed the rest of the country and the world by doing so, in no short measure because of the remarkable grace and forbearance demonstrated by the African American community itself.
When I started my walk around the peninsula Saturday evening, though, things were different. Police cars were already posted at various points, profanities and instigating remarks were being strewn around by youth of all descriptions and the air was alive with tension, dry powder, nearby fuses and books of matches.
An uncommon number of people I passed on the street wouldn’t make eye contact — sort of like walking through the streets of Manhattan — and that struck me as a bit odd. Other protesters, meanwhile, had begun initiating traffic disruptions while leaving behind a trail of unsightly spray-painted graffiti.
By 10 p.m. or so the mood of the rowdy gathering around Marion Square abruptly turned violent. All it took was a rock or two, and then what had been a protest suddenly became a tornado of lawless anarchy, looting, stealing, smashing into cars and other behaviors (including several beat downs and injuries, according to a waiter I spoke with on upper King) that would terrify hotel guests, bar and restaurant patrons and motorists up and down King Street.
The police exercised highly controversial stand-down restraint out of strategy, conceivably feeling hogtied by an untold number of surveying eyes on social media and every little thing that they do depicted as “racist.” (One can’t help but wonder how former Police Chief Reuben Greenberg, our only black police chief, might have handled the situation.)
When it was all said and done, millions of dollars of damage was foisted upon Charleston retail, F&B and hospitality businesses at the worst possible time, which is to say just as businesses are trying to reopen from the brutal Covid-19 shutdown and its devastating economic consequences.
A pertinent question to ask is whether or not this was a purely Charleston reaction. Was the Floyd killing, painful as it was, the last straw, and/or to what extent was it instigated and agitated by fringe left and anarchist groups such as Antifa?
The anarchist’s dream is of course a nightmare, a nightmare which brings down everybody and, ironically, the innocent, instead of those who should be held accountable. Its manifestation through Antifa and related groups is a result of a fractured country, starting with radio and later television ideologues and a succession of presidents (Bush II, Obama and now Trump) who have failed to unify the country. The current president, who in my opinion has had some success, does not know how to act presidentially, and not acting presidentially can only cause huge problems when it comes to winning people over and bringing them together during times of crisis (despite the political wars that are being fought.)
Oh, for the days when our greatest distractions involved President Bill Clinton’s sexual peccadilloes and when the last great TV journalist, Tim Russert, though a dyed-in-the-wool liberal, insisted on asking firm but fair and honest questions to all his interviewees with the sole objective of discerning the truth.