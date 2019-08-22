People seemed to like the name of the band some mates and I selected for ourselves: The Earls of Shaftesbury. Not only does it pay homage to “our” first earl, Lord Anthony Ashley-Cooper, but for those who would remember, a tip of the hat to my dad who was a (near) daily metro columnist for The News and Courier for 40 years. And by the way, I didn’t come up with the name; my friend Tommy Dew did.
Anyway, Marnette Bowen of James Island thought it would be interesting to read up about the current Lord Ashley, who he is, what he has done and how things are going at the family estate. Everything is fine now, but the “Cooper family” had a shockingly difficult time there for a while, as outlined in a forwarded article that appeared in Vanity Fair back in 2016. I vaguely remember the details, “vaguely” being the operative word. My memory’s generally great —for about five minutes. So now, without further delay here’s a synopsis of that article:
The current earl, the Honorable Nicholas Ashley-Cooper, was 6 years old in 1985 when he realized for the first time that his family was not ordinary. He and his family had gone to Sunday service at Westminster Abbey, presided over by the Archbishop of Canterbury, who commemorated the centenary death of his great-great-great grandfather, the seventh Earl of Shaftesbury, an important reformer during the Industrial Revolution.
The lad had grown up in Dorset countryside, and that was all he knew, and now he was hearing the archbishop pay tribute to an ancestor. He was not even really aware of the family manse, St. Giles House, a massive estate dating back to 1650 which had fallen into disrepair and been uninhabited since the early 1960s.
Within a few years, though, Nicholas had both come to terms with his aristocratic legacy and the comfortable understanding that, as the second son, he wouldn’t have to worry about any of that. His brother Anthony, two years older, would inherit the dilapidated wreck of a house, the family titles, and the aggravation and obligations that went along with them.
At age 23 in 2002, Nicholas jumped at the opportunity to move to New York and try making it on his own and before long was thriving as a techno disc jockey in the East Village going by the personality name of Nick AC. But then life got in the way, and in November 2004 a shocking series of tragic and cataclysmic events changed everything.
His 66-year-old father had gone missing in Cote d’Azur, where the Vanity Fair article said he “had been living the previous two years; his body, mauled by animals, with just shreds of his jeans, was discovered five months later at the bottom of a remote ravine outside Cannes.”
His father was said to have been preparing to divorce his third wife, Jamila M’Barek, who he met through a Geneva-based escort service thought to have ties with high-priced prostitutes. Within a few months Jamila became the 10th Earl’s third wife and the new Countess of Shaftesbury. Her acquired assets included a duplex apartment in Cannes, a windmill in the southwest of France and a substantial allowance. Pending divorce proceedings two years later are said to have alerted Jamila that the game was over. She and her brother were later tried and convicted of the Earl’s death, with 20- and 25-year sentences respectively.
When Nicholas’ grandfather was born in 1900, the massive estate was very much still in its heyday with a staff of 40. “My father’s generation was the one really caught in the middle,” explained Nick in the article. Both Nick’s grandfather and father had troubled personal lives; that, in addition to a bold restoration effort undertaken by the latter, was too much.
It essentially defeated him and he left it unfinished. While Nick spoke of his father’s early accomplishments, he also noted that like many of his generation who kept everything pent up, he “self-medicated with alcohol.” By the time he was 16, Nick said his father didn’t want anything to do with the estate.
It wasn’t long after his father’s death that there was more terrible news. According to the Vanity Fair article, “Six months later, on May 15, 2005, it got worse: Anthony, 27-years-old, suffered a heart attack and died. Suddenly, Nicholas was the 12th Earl of Shaftesbury, and he had a huge wreck of a house on his hands.”
Nicholas returned to England saying that “after this double tragedy I felt I had to come back here and step up to the plate.” In a 2015 article in The Telegraph he said he applied for an MBA at the London Business School because “I needed the people on the estate to have confidence in me. I didn’t want them to think ‘The DJ is coming to Dorset, God help us.’”
He also married Dinah Streifeneder, a Munich-born veterinarian surgeon in 2010, which was followed by the arrival of children in 2011, 2012 and 2014. The couple, as others have done in the UK, set out restoring parts of the estate by renovating a wing where the family would live, while generating revenue through various events such as weddings and conferences. Not only has the restoration to date won awards, the entire building has been stabilized structurally. Yet much still needs to be done — a project for their children, Nick told Vanity Fair, jokingly.
And by the way, Nick was in Charleston earlier this year as the honorary chairman of the Charleston Antiques Show. In 2015 he and his wife became the first members of the family to visit the Lord Ashley archaeology site on the upper reaches of the Ashley River, which dates back 300 years. This spring‘s visit included a black tie dinner at Historic Charleston’s Aiken-Rhett house and a discussion of a book he co-authored last year titled “The Rebirth of an English Country House: St Giles House.”
Positive internet reviews have ranged from applause for the book’s honesty about the family travails to the inspirational outcome of the ongoing restoration, under the guidance, of course, of the 12th Earl of Shaftesbury. Way to go Nick.