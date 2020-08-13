Gilbreth column: What’s really behind defund police effort?

As the far left continues to influence the Democratic Party and presumptive nominee Joe Biden with its ideas and proposals, the one that gives me the greatest trouble is the concept of defunding the police. (Biden himself has explored the concept of redirecting police funding but stopped short of outright advocacy for defunding.)

A story recently appeared in The Post and Courier outlining peninsular (and more specifically lower peninsular) concerns about rising crimes that actually predate the street rioting of May 30. The overwhelming message to the Police Chief Luther Reynolds and Mayor John Tecklenburg was that a heightened police presence was needed. Citizens had actually resorted to hiring a limited number of (unarmed) security personnel at their own expense to help keep an eye on things and have been overall fairly satisfied with the city’s response.

And yet a follow-up story described activist groups voicing concerns that such police action would negatively impact African Americans and Hispanics. There are only two circumstances under which African Americans and Hispanics would be negatively impacted by this scenario: 1) Police targeting, profiling, search and frisk and so forth — which I would think Charleston Police and related agencies are taking great pains not to do, and 2) criminals meeting said description are caught committing crimes and taken to jail. And whereas the criminals themselves might be negatively impacted to the extent that they got caught, local society as a whole would benefit because the streets are now safer.

Why then, the inevitable question arises, do only persons of color get locked up? First of all, it’s a false and misleading question. A statistical analysis of who is committing what crimes might provide further insight, and obviously we would have a problem if there were clear asymmetry between types of crime committed and arrests made based on skin color. I have not recently heard such an accusation leveled at the City of Charleston’s Police Department and would be interested in any evidence that would legitimately back such an accusation.

That being the case, why the objection to increased police presence in select neighborhoods when residents have ample evidence to suggest that they need it and support to advocate for it? That’s just one of those things I don’t understand — at least on a local scale. The protest makes no sense at all unless it falls under the national purview of extreme leftist thinking that has swept over the nation ever since the terrible death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

And even then, does it make more sense to defund police as opposed to retooling and reworking departments around the country where appropriate? How would law and order be reasonably maintained? Through “community action groups”? Who would train these action groups? (Well, nobody with traditional law enforcement backgrounds because they’ve, in effect, all been fired.) What types of arresting power would these groups have and who would authorize them? Based on what academic or scientific evidence would these new types of law enforcement mechanisms work?

Since there are no satisfactory answers to these questions (and innumerable others), could it actually be that what it all really boils down to is politics — a would be total and complete power grab by a movement based on the classic Machiavellian stratagem of the end justifying the means? Could it really be so simple, so callous? That actually would make sense, in other words to deliberately let things go to pot to sway public opinion, blame the opposition and then boot them out of office.

Even outside the realm of policy, one can feel and hear who’s banging on the door. From the recent echoes of protests that took place at Colonial Lake (“Hey hey, ho ho, western civ has got to go!”), to not only individual guilt, but city guilt, state guilt, national guilt; to the Cancel Culture; to whatever it takes to indoctrinate the American people into accepting an ideology.

Using politics as a means to facilitate indoctrination would explain certain things. Yet people should be aware of the difference between accepting indoctrinated thought under the weight and guilt of achieving impractical or impossible ends as opposed to seeking change via informed, educated and reasonable decision-making.

Failure to insist on unbiased education rather than indoctrination is one of the reasons why crazy ideas like defunding the police achieve traction even in areas where there’s little to no concern over individual police departments.

Of course, the same types of problems can develop with extreme rightward thinking as well, when people are seduced or consumed by the popular or emotional appeal of a given ideology without considering its rational consequences. It will take time as we navigate through a rather prolonged period of unrest and hopefully we as Americans will ultimately be able to discern and recognize counterproductive thinking while striking balance in our daily lives.