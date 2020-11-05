Gilbreth column: What’s needed for dangerous, but delicious hobby

It’s a potentially dangerous hobby and not to be entered into lightly and yet, as I’ve mentioned before, one can have a lot of fun identifying and eating wild mushrooms that can be found in the woods this time of year.
Notice I said identifying and eating — not trying to identify and eating anyway. One doesn’t consume anything without being absolutely certain of the identification of the mushroom, either through the tutelage of folks whom you trust and who know what the heck they’re doing or through undeniably accurate research application. YouTube videos can be extremely helpful, but it may be unwise to put absolute faith in someone who is a total stranger and offers nothing in the way of scientific resources.
So far — incredibly — I’ve had no mishaps. Nothing, not even an upset stomach, which may be a bit atypical. Many people who enter this hobby quickly learn what to stay away from in terms of risking serious poisoning (avoiding any all-white mushroom being the standard entry-level admonishment), but may nonetheless get tricked if they’re not extra careful when warranted. And then, alas, they may quite by accident discover Mother Nature’s way of preparing for a colonoscopy, her version of an emetic (or both) or, under worse circumstances, serious medical problems.
One of the most commonly and accidentally consumed mushrooms in North America is Chlorophyllum molybdites, otherwise known as Morgan’s Lepiota, the green-spored Lepiota or the vomiter. Very common in the late summer and early fall around Charleston, it prefers lawns and pastures and can be found in large numbers on golf courses.
Although it doesn’t really resemble the common meadow mushroom (Agaricus campestris, which itself sometimes easily confused with the destroying angel, Amanita bisporigera) or the meadow mushroom’s famous cousin, the button mushroom (Agaricus bisporus), which is universally found in grocery stores, some will mistakenly assume that just because the Morgan’s Lepiota is found in open fields it must somehow be good to eat. And maybe it is good to eat in terms of being tasty, but it will make you sick.
The more common scenario concerning accidental poisoning with Morgan’s Lepiota involves those duped into believing they’ve stumbled across its lookalike: Macrolepiota procera, the stately parasol mushroom. Indeed the two look a lot alike, but the Morgan’s Lepiota will have a green spore print; the parasol has white spores and a ring around the stem (or stipe) that can sometimes be freely moved up and down the stem. The parasol is also rather uncommon and typically found in woodlands. In fact, I found one recently and thoroughly enjoyed it after sautéing in butter with salt and pepper.
So the Morgan’s Lepiota is a common source of accidental poisoning by a wild mushroom. Are there purposeful or intentional poisonings by wild mushrooms? Absolutely. Look no further than your nearest cow pasture and there you may find, depending on the time of year and other conditions, one of several psilocybin Magic Mushrooms (or “shrooms”) that are known to cause hallucinogenic and other side-effects, for the amusement of those who enjoy that sort of thing. To be clear, I’m not suggesting trying this (much less trespassing on private pasturelands) and for those who choose not to follow my advice please do NOT tell everybody Dr. G. said it was OK. Incidentally, gathering with intent to distribute is illegal.
Anyway, about a month ago after an early October rain I went out to the “country” on Johns Island and have never seen never seen such a sight — mushrooms of numerous descriptions decorating both the deciduous and pine land floors in addition to open areas. That was the same day I took home the parasol mushroom, but also a delectable Lactarius species (and it can be very complicated sorting through the different ones), a truckload of oyster mushrooms (fairly easy to identify) and a few chanterelles (also easy to identify, although people do get tripped up occasionally by false chanterelle).
Something I’d yet to see this season is the sulphurus or chicken mushroom (Laetiporus sulphureous — another one that is quite easy to identify). Interestingly, while on site at the Country Club of Charleston last Sunday watching the final round of the Azalea Invitational amateur golf tournament, I found a cluster of them right there at the #12 tee near the base of a mature oak. Anyone who may have been out there then and saw some weird dude fiddling with mushrooms with his back turned to the action — that was me.
And I’ve lived to write about it. But as I say — enter carefully while armed with good resource materials and ideally under the guidance of a wizened expert — a rank which, and this may come as a surprise to no one, I’ve yet to really achieve in my own household. If done properly, what awaits is an exciting realm of gastronomic treats.