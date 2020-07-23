Gilbreth column: ‘Weeping’ antique table continues to astonish

Everybody has heard of various religious icons that reportedly weep. Most often these involve the Virgin Mary and observers have occasionally been known to experience Marian apparitions. Because there have been numerous proven hoaxes over the years, the Catholic Church has been very stringent in its approach to weeping statues and sets very high barriers for their acceptance.
Not surprisingly, only a small number have been officially recognized; one of them is the Weeping Madonna of Syracuse (Italy). Although it’s not a religious icon, we have a “weeping” antique table up at Nantucket that has astounded family members over the past 50 years or so.
Here’s the story:
My parents bought the table from an antique dealer in Saluda, North Carolina, sometime around 1970. He had a treasure trove of primitive antique American pine furniture in a small shop off Highway 176 that was bit tucked away, with little foot traffic, and much more impressive on the inside because of the contents as opposed to the exterior.
The proprietor, a local gentleman with a somewhat laconic demeanor, had a couple of notably distinguishing features, according to the reports I’ve heard. One was that he bore a resemblance to Maj. Gen. Joseph P. Sullivan, who had stellar military career and later accepted the position of administrative dean at The Citadel under the administration of Gen. Mark Clark. Accordingly, my parents always spoke of him as “Sully,” and never by his actual name, which is unknown to yours truly as all concerned parties have long since gone to their rewards.
Sully’s other distinguishing feature involved a unique sales tactic he’d employ on occasion to add legitimacy to an impending transaction. Whereas everything was fairly priced — if not more than fairly priced — and therefore not subject to much in the way of dickering, he’d simply remark that he really didn’t want to sell a given item if an inquiry were to arise.
“How much are you asking for that table, Mr. Thompson?” (Again, I’m making the name up since I don’t know it.) “That table? Oh, I don’t want to sell that (emphasis on “that”); it’s such a nice piece...but I will take (such and such an amount) for it.”
And that’s kind of how some of their deals went down. I believe Sully had closed his shop by the mid-‘70s, but not before my parents had gotten some very nice primitive American furnishings — one of which, the “weeping” table, made its way to Nantucket in the back of an old Chevy station wagon about 50 years ago.
It’s a circular table, made of six 1.5-inch thick slabs of ancient pine that have mellowed to a rich amber after years of use and multiple refinishings. The question would arise as to why so many refinishings? My Dad noted that several of the pine knots, which stare up at you like rich brown eyes, were crusted over with dried sappy resin, as if suffering from conjunctivitis. So once on the island one of his many projects involved sanding away the resin and refinishing the table. Problem solved — or so one would think.
The next summer there was evidence of the sap again emerging from some of the pine knots, which the following summer required yet another finishing. The cycle has quite literally continued to repeat itself over the years. I’ve worked on the table myself twice since my Dad passed on 19 years ago, and the most recent work was done about four years ago.
And guess what? The resin has emerged yet again! This is certainly amazing, if not miraculous or otherworldly. At this point I think I’m starting to get the message. The table has a life and personality of its own which no human can put asunder.
Yes indeed, the Weeping Table of Western North Carolina has found a home on Nantucket, where she will continue to weep away, because I have determined that I will make no further attempts at drying her beautiful eyes.