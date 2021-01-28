Gilbreth column: Weathering the tumult as life goes on in Washington

It will be very interesting to see how history will come to judge the Trump era 10 to 25 years from now. What will the world — and the U.S. in particular — even look like in 25 years? If things continue on its current arc, not good. And once again, Donald Trump only has to blame himself. If he had shut up after the election, showed a little grace and class and advocated for a peaceful transition, history would judge him a lot better than it’s going to at this point.

Now Trump’s rather substantial list of accomplishments is going to be overshadowed by a second impeachment following the disgraceful siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 by certain Trump supporters and extremists, shocking not only our own citizens but the rest of the world. The United States of America, which for the last century has been an undisputed beacon of freedom, opportunity and charity, now laid low after an assault unlike any other and by her own citizens. Our enemies, including China, Russia and, sadly, probably not an insignificant number of Americans who just don’t like America, are surely pleased with the developments. Everyone else must be asking just what in the hell is going on?

God bless President Joe Biden and may he have inspired discernment while trying to navigate through the agenda he has laid out for his “First 100 Days,” a term coined by President Franklin D. Roosevelt after having moved with unprecedented speed to pass a series of 15 major bills designed to address the problems of the Great Depression, and which has since taken on symbolic significance while becoming a benchmark to measure the early success of a president. At age 78, he’s going to need all the help he can get and will hopefully be up to the task.

The task includes trying to work with 74 million Americans who voted for Trump and aren’t going anywhere (which is more votes than any other presidential candidate has ever won, with the exception of Biden); who further don’t like the threat of censorship, don’t like the hypocrisy of leftists applauding the riots which lasted through the better part of last summer while condemning what happened in Washington on 6 January, particularly don’t like the idea of being “canceled” by big tech and academia just because they have the power of so doing, not to mention numerous other grievances and misgivings.

The president of course recognizes all this and tried to deliver a message of unity and recovery in his inaugural address, speaking about the need to bring the country together amidst unparalleled political divisions, a health crisis and racial problems. This may be difficult, as many of the rank and file GOP will remain loyal to Trump, and many will continue to believe that the election was stolen. Trump will continue to exert whatever influence he can — and it may be fairly strong influence — even if he won’t or can’t run for office again in 2024. (Celebrity constitutional attorney Alan Dershowitz says, now that Trump no longer holds the office of the presidency, it would be unconstitutional for the Senate at this point to issue a ruling preventing Trump from running again in 2024.)

According to The Wall Street Journal, President Biden’s immediate agenda includes the following: The rejoining of various international agreements including the Paris Climate Accord, reversing travel bans, a $1.9 trillion COVID relief package (but no Green Deal), extending restrictions on evictions and foreclosures, and introducing comprehensive immigration reform proposals. According to Kiplinger’s, the provisions in Congress’s recent $1.4 trillion spending package include: Tens of billions of dollars for energy innovation, including $35 billion over five years of research and development on solar, wind, nuclear, geothermal, marine energy, energy storage and efficiency, grid modernization, and carbon capture.

All that sounds interesting, but Republican fiscal hawks will return to the scene and probably protest loudly now that the national debt has soared to $27 trillion (ballooning by one-third over the past four years.)

Although Democrats have a majority in Congress, it’s not a strong one, and Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Chris Coons, D-Del., may be willing to facilitate bipartisan compromises and deal-making, thereby providing the kind of checks and balances that are overall in the best interests of most Americans.

That being the case, life goes on in Washington, as conceived by the Founding Fathers, and hopefully we will weather the tumult of the preceding weeks and be no worse for wear because of them.