Gilbreth column: Weathering the defining crisis of our lives

As this is being written a day before press time, the United States (and most of the rest of the world, in fact) is going through an exponentially accelerated phase of positive COVID-19 test results, illness and, sadly, death. Italy, which has had a very difficult time with the virus (older population, rampant tobacco use, famously closely knit extended families), is showing modest indications of the various incidence curves decelerating somewhat. That’s good news, although taken in the context that the U.S. is felt to lag weeks behind, it also suggests that we won’t be up and running by Easter, as wish-listed just a week ago. Now we’re into May at the earliest.
And if not by then, when? That’s the big question, the multi-trillion dollar question, in fact. Last Friday, as everyone knows, Congress passed and the president signed a $2 trillion stimulus package designed to flood the economy with money in an effort to stabilize households and businesses that have been hammered by the coronavirus outbreak. The legislation, unprecedented in its size, will include $1,200 checks for most Americans, create a $367 billion loan program for small businesses, establish a $500 billion lending fund for industries, cities and states, boost unemployment benefits, give hospitals access to $130 billion and further including state and local stimuli amounting to $150 billion. (South Carolina will receive about $2 billion, the distribution of which will be up to state and local leaders.)
Additionally, the Federal Reserve has announced it is slashing interest rates to zero and buying hundreds of billions of dollars in bonds as part of the sweeping emergency effort to help keep financial markets solvent. All told and including the aforementioned package, we’re talking about several trillion dollars of stimulus money virtually equivalent in size to the total national debt during the early 2000s, an absolutely remarkable figure.
Medical concerns aside, there’s considerable historical precedent to suggest that we do precisely that. President Herbert Hoover, a good man who may have been remembered as an excellent president were it not for the Great Depression, is thought by many historians to have not been proactive enough in advocating economic stimuli after the market crashed, thus sowing financial woes that would ultimately last more than a decade.
The economic crash now caused by the coronavirus is shaping up to be sharper and possibly steeper than what was experienced during the Depression. Many people are not going to work, borne of the recommended guidelines to divide and conquer the contagion through sheltering in place, among other strategies. Restaurants, hotels, theaters, workout facilities, airlines, tour companies, sporting arenas, auto manufacturing and much of retail have gone totally, or nearly totally, dark. Communities that depend solely on the summer tourist trade to make ends meet for the year gaze with horror into the future, as do real estate and rental companies (not to mention homeowners) who thrive on seasonal business. As we all know, public assembly of any sort is discouraged.
How do we pay for all the relief that is needed and will it even be enough? At least the cost of money is cheap and presumably the government will continue borrowing as it has been doing for decades while hopefully adapting to current circumstances and actually figuring out ways to repay some of the balance — at least at some point.
In the meantime Charleston is sort of a ghost town. Yes, there are some going to work, the unsung heroes being police and fire, grocery store and pharmacy employees, folks who keep the infrastructure running. There’s kind of weird quietude — few pedestrians, no college crowd, no tourists, diminished hustle and bustle of everyday traffic, few to no airplanes. The quiet is not necessarily unwelcome, yet we’re paying for it in unpleasant ways, and many of us are realizing the pains of social isolation, loneliness and financial stress, if not health concerns. To their credit, most are handling things very well overall and doing what they can to help curb the pandemic.
This, after all, is a definitive crisis in our lives, and for many THE defining crisis of theirs. On a positive note, warmer weather should help and scientists are working frantically to find useful treatments and develop an effective vaccine. Once progress is made and assuming things aren’t too drawn out, we should be poised for a decent economic recovery. In other words, the engine is in great shape. It obviously needs to be turned back on —when the timing is right as far as managing this extraordinary pandemic is concerned.
We’ve got to keep at it the next several weeks and perhaps longer. It will be well in everyone’s net best interest. Until then, (virtual) hugs and kisses.