Tinkerers are interesting people and I’m highly envious of them. Why? Because my handiness around the house is literally so bad that a mindless project such as watering the flowers is all it takes to give me tremendous self-satisfaction. The same with cutting the grass, raking leaves, pruning, building a fire, perhaps doing a basic paint job. There’s nothing wrong with such simple pleasures, and yet I’m relegated to them because of inabilities to do anything else.
So please don’t ask me, regrettably, to do any carpentry, nothing electrical, no mechanical work or plumbing beyond the use of a toilet plunger or trying to fix anything that’s broken. So sorry — and it’s not from lack of desire but lack of know-how, something I’d very much like to “work on” in the future.
People who fix or build things amaze me, particularly cabinetmakers, jewelers and clock repairers, antique restorers and finishers. While vacationing in the Northeast a couple of years ago, I actually went to the local dump (some might call this “antiquing”) looking for a piece of abandoned furniture to try to restore and came home with an old beat up weave-seated, straight-back, wooden chair.
Knowing next to nothing, I spent a couple of days sanding everything smooth, getting fully rid of the pre-existing finish, and then applying a basic stain followed by a couple of coats of Bulls Eye shellac that can be found at any hardware store.
The results were — well, rankly amateurish. I mean they were OK, but despite all the sanding, the pores of the wood conferred a bit of a rough quality and there was nothing impressive about the tonality and patina of the final product. It was quite obvious that there are a multitude of secrets pertinent to wood finishing about which I knew nothing.
Just a few weeks ago, while in the same neck of the woods, a 70ish-year-old gentleman came over to work on an old grandfather clock that had gotten a bit sideways during repositioning. He got the clock properly aligned, adjusted this, rearranged that and actually listened to the inner workings with a stethoscope.
“Don’t let this clock move more than a quarter of an inch or you’ll be calling me back,” he advised.
It turns out that his main passion is wood refinishing, something he has been doing for 40 years — the last of his kind around those parts he told me. He had seen it all, done it all and pretty much knew it all (my words, not his), and his work was in such high demand over the years that he was easily able to support his family performing what is essentially a highly niche craft.
Without wanting to appear overly enthusiastic or be a nuisance — after all, his is a very solitary type of profession — I asked if I could possibly impose one morning and just sort of hang out with him inside the workshop. He graciously told me to drop by the following day.
A private workshop like this, 40 years in the making, is truly a wondrous thing. On the outside, nothing more than a small cedar-shaked beach shanty, the interior is unimaginably packed with tools, an ancient work bench, solvents, lacquers, shellacs, oils, waxes, two rows of violins, an assortment of ship models, a small wood stove for cold New England mornings (and workdays that typically start about 4:30 a.m.), a variety of clocks that chime beautifully on the quarter hour — and two chairs, where we sat and had a conversation, among the company of two dogs.
I learned a few tidbits — like never apply wax finishing to bare wood, to stay away from oil-based stain and use water-based instead, how ground pumice can be used to fill in wood pores to create that ultra-smooth and satiny feel, some of the nuances of the complicated French polish technique and old-fashioned shellac application (which is actually a resin secreted by the female lac bug found on trees in the forests of India and Thailand) — and that he looks forward to having similar conversations intermittently over the next 10 years or so as I make my way.
This would be the expected amount of time it will probably take the average enthusiast like myself to figure things out and become reasonably proficient. And, oh yes, look at YouTube videos and read things called books.
Interestingly, I found a wonderful old book by George Grotz titled The Furniture Doctor (Doubleday, 1962), in which one of the opening lines reads as follows: “Years ago, my little old Irish grandmother told me that there used to be a recipe for rabbit stew that began, ‘First you catch a rabbit.’”