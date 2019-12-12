As I’ve mentioned before, it was actually more fun for me as a lifelong Red Sox fan to root for the team before they won the World Series in 2004 than it is now. I’m not sure why exactly. There was something about the Babe Ruth Curse and the oppression of an 86-year World Series drought that solidified the fan base against otherworldly forces (real or imagined) by means of never-ending loyalty and determination to fight another day.
Being a Sox fan back then was like life itself: Spectacular successes and crushing defeats, with the lesson being to rise up from defeat and press onward.
Two of the most illustrative of such examples in the history of sports involve the Red Sox, one being game 6 of the 1975 World Series with Carlton Fisk’s walk-off homer and the other, of course, being game 6 of the 1986 Series that forever linked an undeserving player (Bill Buckner, who died earlier this year) to tragically compartmentalized sports trivia ignominy when a ball rolled through his legs, giving the Mets the game.
Since 2004 the Sox have gone on to win championships in 2007, 2013 and 2018. Fair weather friends everywhere have become citizens of the “Red Sox Nation” and the team has become over-commercialized. Sure, the victories are nice, but the spirit of the fan base has changed and been reduced by the mundaneness of expectations. It’s sort of like Clemson football, which is to say boringly routine.
I know I shouldn’t say such things, with the realization that my Clemson friends will happily yawn their way to victory while I, a Carolina fan, suffer from envy. And yet the parallels of being a Gamecock fan in addition to a Red Sox fan are inescapable, at least when considering the struggles of the football team, which in a very strange way fills a pre-2004 Red Sox void for me.
This reality enhances the excitement of great Gamecock victories, few and far between as they may now be. Who can forget head coach Steve Spurrier’s and quarterback Stephen Garcia’s incredible victory over #1-ranked Alabama in 2010? And who would deny that this season’s stunner over #3-ranked Georgia was amazing, if ultimately not inspiring enough to transform the season?
This was supposed to be head coach Will Muschamp’s year. For whatever reason it didn’t turn out that way and I’m not sufficiently adept at analyzing football to determine if it’s a head coaching problem, a coaching staff problem, a team motivational problem, or some combination thereof. Nonetheless, it’s interesting how different leadership styles on the football field (as with anywhere else) can be used for the purposes of winning or succeeding.
Natural leaders — so I’ve been told — are decisive, courageous, confident, consistent, compassionate (where appropriate) and, last but not least, capable. On the football field you’ve got coaches like Bear Bryant, who was sort of a Toscanini of the gridiron, a brooding and intimidating presence that people kind of sensed was not to be approached or crossed in any way. A complete opposite of, say, Dabo Swinney, who likes to rant and rave, jump up and down, yell at his players and referees, and yet will bring God into his victory equation, tolerate no cursing, spread the love when needed and happily include players’ families into the broader Clemson family.
Anyway, Dabo is a winner. Muschamp is a work in progress and has certainly had his moments. I wish the best for him and hope that at some point he and the team can go all the way, even if this may not necessarily be consistent with the somewhat twisted psychological juxtapositions I find myself experiencing concerning losing and winning teams, as alluded to above.
And as much as it pains me to say it, good luck to Clemson in the playoffs.