Since coming of age as a young adult and turning 18 way back in 1974, a couple of months before the resignation of President Richard M. Nixon, I’d say there have been three particularly notable knockdown, drag out fights as pertains land-use planning — and one of them is still ongoing. Anyone care to guess what it might be before we get too far into the column?
There would be many honorable mentions, but the first of the three I’m thinking about was former Mayor Joe Riley’s Donnybrook with the preservation community over what would ultimately become the Belmond Charleston Place at King, Market and Meeting streets. The city — and King Street in particular — was in a state of decline during the mid-1970s, the argument went, with high unemployment and crime, along with buildings in disrepair, which damaged the tourist trade and encouraged the flight of shoppers to new suburban retail meccas known as malls.
The thinking was that a large-scale hotel and retail complex would reverse the trend, jumpstart the regional economy and begin a much-needed revitalization of downtown Charleston. Certain elements of the preservation community, on the other hand, were convinced that the enormity of the project was out of scale and would negatively impact Charleston’s delicate historical balance.
Everybody in fact realized that, should the job go through to completion, things would never be the same, but the prevailing feeling despite numerous legal and financial challenges was that change would be for the net good. Meanwhile bitter divisions developed, although not everyone in the preservation community thought the project was a bad idea.
Our influential local columnist Ashley Copper, at heart a preservationist, threw all of his weight behind the mayor and helped move the plans forward. (Full disclosure, Ashley Cooper was the pseudonym of the late Frank B. Gilbreth, my father.) Once the project was finished and opened for business in 1986, things were indeed never the same as Charleston positioned itself to take the world by storm as a top international destination while available retail space on King Street all but evaporated. Unprecedented change certainly took place and there’s been no looking back now for well over 30 years.
A second major confrontation happened fairly recently and again involved the preservation movement and neighborhood associations with their very rowdy protests against the Beach Company and its plans for the Sgt. Jasper property redevelopment on the west end of Broad Street. What began in 2013 as a kind of kumbaya sense of relief that the old building would finally be torn down degenerated soon enough into rabid hostilities pertaining to replacement plans, frustration with outdated zoning laws and even modifications under the planned unit development concept.
According to a Post and Courier story and analysis by Robert Behre that appeared in 2016, when the modified plan went before the Charleston Planning Commission in a public forum, turnout was so large that the meeting couldn’t even be held because there were too many people. The atmosphere inside the room felt like blood lust.
Beach Company CEO John Darby said at the time that it wasn’t so much the size of the crowd as “their behavior. It was as nasty as I’ve ever seen, and I’ve been doing this 25-plus years. I just didn’t expect that. It was like a medieval gladiator environment. They weren’t going to be happy until my head was chopped off.”
When the Charleston Board of Architectural Review rejected the lower version of the new Jasper under the PUD concept, the Beach Company sued, arguing that the BAR had overstepped its legal authority by effectively rezoning the site. What terrified preservationists was that the very nature of the suit threw into question the legality of the BAR itself.
Circuit Judge J.C. Nicholson subsequently ruled in favor of the Beach Company, but a deal preserved the legal footing of the BAR. Ironically, people who so fiercely opposed the initial revamped Jasper low-rise plan, thereby coercing the developer to withdraw and later resubmit something else, are stuck with a final design that many feel won’t be as good as the first. Bottom line I guess is that the initials J.C. — as in Long, or Darby, or Nicholson — still carry a lot of mojo as pertains to the utilization of that parcel.
The third and ongoing slugfest is of course the I-526 saga. Conceptual design to complete the beltway around Charleston has been in the works for literally decades, and most of what we see today was built during the 1980s. According to Post and Courier reports, the State Infrastructure Bank agreed to pay for the project’s completion in a 2007 contract, when the estimated cost was “only” $420 million. Years of public debate and hearings followed, the tone of which at times was loudly anti-526.
By 2015 the cost of the project to complete the 7-mile extension from West Ashley through Johns Island to the James Island connector had risen to $725 million (and has probably gone up further since), and the State Infrastructure Bank determined that it would not only be up to Charleston County to fund the difference, but would have to do so by March of 2016 or else risk losing SIB backing.
The deadline was kicked down the road and the SIB Board voted to unwind the project in 2016, leaving it for dead. Later that same year tapes were released to The Post and Courier wherein Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey played both sides of the I-526 debate, placing him in an awkward and embarrassing position that was viewed as the major factor in his decision not to seek re-election as chairman.
In October 2017 the S.C. Supreme Court refused to hear a legal challenge by the County that would have compelled the SIB to stay with its earlier $420 million commitment.
But now, plans for I-526 completion are alive and well again. That’s due to the backing of Gov. Henry McMaster, Summey’s re-election as County Council chairman, fresh dealings with the SIB and county funding that would partially be facilitated by the local sales tax for transportation projects (the language of which made no mention of I-526).
People are again saying it’s a done deal, though many are furious that the sales tax would be used for the project and never would have voted for it with that understanding. In any case, years of permitting and so forth will keep this particular fight going well into extra rounds.
I-526 might better be renamed the Hydra project — every time one of the monster’s heads is cut off, two more take its place.