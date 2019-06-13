The USGA and the Country Club of Charleston put on a heck of a show a couple of weeks ago with the 74th U.S. Women’s Open Championship. After literally years of planning and preparation all the pieces fell together very nicely, including crowd turnout and management, hospitality facilities, course conditions and good luck.
Luck has a lot to do with golf, and it was very much on display late Friday afternoon following a weather delay. With the rain stopped and the skies showing signs of clearing, a massive lightning bolt came down unexpectedly and more or less out of nowhere, splitting a 30-something-year-old live oak down the middle in what had to be a fatal blow. A few people were milling around the general area and, as images of the tree getting fried clearly show, it’s incredible no one got hurt.
The oak tree was situated between the 11th and 18th greens, inspiring Beth Daniel to create the witticism of the day, that even God can’t hit the 11th green. A patron told me a local meteorologist who happened to be on site pointed out that, although not too common, lightning can literally appear “out of the blue” and 6 miles or more from the perimeters of a thunderhead.
A lady I know excused herself briefly and walked to an outdoor facility that was only about hundred feet from the impact area. With the door safely closed the lightning struck and it felt like a bomb had exploded on top of her head, she said. I happened to be seated at my desk in the doctor’s about 1½ miles away as the crow flies and was startled by the intensity of the thunderclap simply because things seemed to have already calmed down.
Although it’s fortunate no one was injured, the tree was put out of its misery and the only trace of it the following morning was a small mound of wood chips and sawdust. Members who have been around long enough recall it as among the first to be planted following the destruction wrought by Hurricane Hugo, which made landfall September 1989.
My wife and daughter went out with me the following morning, a Saturday, and it was a perfect day — cooler, bright sunshine, low humidity. The fans were numerous and seemed to be having a grand time. Nonetheless, it didn’t take long for me to realize that my parts of my analysis a couple of weeks ago pertaining to course set-up and player strategy were incorrect.
For example, I predicted that hole number 9 would set up as a true par 5, which is to say three shots required to get on the green in regulation. Many of the ladies had no problem getting on in two shots and come Sunday, remarkably, Lexi Thompson hit 4-iron about 245 yards (!) to the front edge of the green, thinking that hitting anything longer would put her over — which is not good on that particular hole. The players were getting very impressive distance. Fairways were firm and that helped, but so do perfect mechanics and being able to hit the ball perfectly straight much of the time.
I further predicted that some of the competitors would deliberately hit up short on the dastardly par-3 11th hole, chip up and perhaps settle for bogey just to get out of there and avoid disaster. No one did that, which is not to say that the hole didn’t live up to its reputation. As expected, it was the most difficult hole on the course scoring-wise and went down as one of the toughest par 3s in U.S. Women’s Open history.
As far as the set-up was concerned, the rough was a bit gnarlier than I expected and imposed significant punishment on those unable to find the generally receptive fairways. Pin placements were tough — as they should have been — providing the athletes opportunities to showcase their distinguishing short game and putting talents.
The only criticism I have is the pace of play, which at times was glacially slow. I believe it took the last group three hours just to play the front nine Saturday. One of the young amateur players got slapped with a 1-stroke penalty for slow play and appeared to argue with a PGA official. Social media reacted angrily with people asking why the pros don’t get penalized. A 1-stroke penalty levied against painfully slow professional golfers where appropriate would have meaningful consequences and definitely get the fires burning under their feet.
Eventual winner Jeongeun Lee6 played brilliant and steady golf most of the day for a final round 70 as the competition faded. No one could mount a back nine charge and the champ herself bogeyed two of the last three holes. So the Sunday round was a bit anti-climactic, but Lee6 got it done, however a bit shakily toward the end.
Overall the Open was a great production and the Country Club of Charleston’s 1925 Seth Raynor creation never looked better. Former PGA Champion, Ryder Cup Captain and now color commentator Paul Azinger even gave it a little street cred, saying, “It’s the kind of course I could play every day.”