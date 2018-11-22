Someone who takes note of this sort of thing reported to me that, while walking up Tremont Street a couple of weeks ago along the eastern edge of the Boston Common, one of the streets connecting to Washington Street and Downtown Crossing (a shopping district) has been converted into a pedestrian thoroughfare — or at least it was for one Sunday — yet had the look of a permanent arrangement with red brick paving and so forth.
So naturally I thought back about a recent column in this space about converting one of the lower peninsular Charleston streets into a pedestrian thoroughfare, examples being King between Calhoun and Market or East Bay between Market and Broad. As would be expected, this elicited some discussion and ideas, including the thought that old-fashioned trolley service be reintroduced in center lanes with intermittent service vehicle access utilizing the same.
My friends Dana Beach and Andrew Slotin (of Birlant’s) explore two sides of the debate. First Dana (in part and edited for brevity):
“Some places (like Central Park) allow only certain types of vehicles to drive on selected streets certain times of the day. ... Which brings me to East Bay. That street is a deathtrap. The lanes are too narrow for the speed limit that is posted, which cars regularly exceed. Riding a bike in the travel lane is life-threatening.
“We (at the Coastal Conservation League) begged the city to do something about it and were consistently blown off. Our suggestion was to make the road only one lane each way and put a bike lane and on-street parking in the two outside lanes.
“Regarding King, my suggestion is to limit access from 10 o’clock until 7 o’clock, between Broad and Calhoun, to delivery trucks, emergency vehicles, and other service vehicles. Pedestrians and bicycles would be the priority occupants during those times.
“For East Bay, I would replace the traffic signal at Calhoun and East Bay with a traffic circle and take the outer lanes and turn them into on-street parking with striping for bicycles. This would leave the two inside lanes available for automobile traffic.
“The conversion of Spring and Cannon to two-way streets has been a stunning, unmitigated success. Traffic moves freely. People feel safer and it’s ridiculous that it took as long as it did to accomplish those simple modifications. There are so many small, inexpensive projects such as these that could be done to make Charleston vastly safer, more functional and enjoyable. All we need is a transportation department that makes those kinds of projects a priority.”
Now Andrew (also edited for brevity):
“Allow me to expound, from a merchant’s perspective, on why closing a major thoroughfare in our business district (the Lower King Street Antiques District) would be economic suicide. We know from previous experience that the past disaster known as Candy Cane Lane and its various detours caused frustrated drivers to go elsewhere and not re-enter King around Market. It eliminated our ‘Christmas season’ for years, on which so many of us merchants depend.
“Second Sunday is not a boon to merchants, certainly not to stores like ours, where it’s more common for guests to request bathroom facilities than Chippendale chairs. I am not saying that other businesses don’t prosper on Second Sunday — restaurants, bars, apparel stores — but for ‘hard goods’ businesses, it doesn’t work and is actually an added expense.
“Charleston is part of America and America is not Europe. We don’t, for the most part, walk for miles and miles as do our neighbors across the pond and the majority of us don’t use public transportation. We like to be able to drive up to the front door of the business we want to patronize.
“As this online world increasingly does its commerce over the internet, our wonderful brick and mortar stores will need every benefit from our city governments and community just to survive. Keep King Street open!”
Now, let’s celebrate blessings
Well — now that we’ve settled that issue, let’s get ready to carve the turkey.
Now that Christmas has gotten totally out of control and significantly infringes not only on Thanksgiving but even Halloween (which doesn’t matter really), what better time than now to state the obvious: that Jesus Christ himself would not approve of the excess commercialization of Christmas or its hegemony on our national day of thanks and appreciation. He’d further say that a birthday pales in comparison to the Easter message.
There — maybe not as attention-grabbing as John Lennon’s jestful observation that the Beatles were more popular than Jesus, but still a bit presumptuous. That being said, Thanksgiving is a favorite and it all begins with early morning fragrances wafting out of the kitchen from the turkey that has been slow roasting overnight — and it only gets better and better until not a few of us collapse from overindulgence and turkey coma.
So Happy Thanksgiving everyone, enjoy and be thankful!