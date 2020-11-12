Gilbreth column: Trump’s personality major contributor to his loss

There’s no question that this election cycle has had more twists and turns than a well-crafted novel. There were three local election surprises: Nancy Mace’s victory over her one-term Democratic 1st Congressional District rival Joe Cunningham, incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham’s relatively easy win over challenger Jaime Harrison, and lastly 32-year incumbent Sheriff Al Cannon’s loss to Kristin Graziano.

All the races illustrate the makeup of current state demographics. There are apparently enough Republicans and conservatives throughout the state and the 1st District to keep Sen. Graham in office and turn the district red once more. (Cunningham’s opponent a couple of years ago was woefully ill-prepared for the job, and a critical number of people within the district understood that.) Charleston County, on the other hand, is now solidly blue overall, enough so as to hand a defeat to the 74-year-old sheriff, who is credited with modernizing the Sheriff’s Office.

Ms. Graziano’s message of inclusion and social justice blended well with the topical issues of the day while the incumbent sheriff, perhaps underestimating their importance and further overestimating the power of incumbency, did not appear to put a lot of energy into championing his numerous accomplishments and service — and it cost him.

Republicans around the country have done fairly well overall, however, and picked up a few seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. The control of the U.S .Senate, though, and as of this writing, hangs in the balance and may not be fully decided for quite some time.

President Donald Trump’s loss to now President-elect Joe Biden is very interesting, if for no other reason than the unseating of an incumbent president is a rarity and has only happened three times since the end of WW II (Jimmy Carter, George H. W. Bush and now Trump.) The question is why it happened, which is not a particularly easy thing to answer, to the extent that it’s not particularly easy understanding how he got elected in the first place.

As a simplistic refresher, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, even though she won the popular vote in 2016, was seen by some as an uninspiring candidate, tainted by "deep state" connections, who failed to fire up the Obama Coalition of young people, Latinos and to some extent African Americans. She also utterly alienated a significant portion of the country with her “deplorables” comment, and ended up tanking with blue collar White voters.

Trump, meanwhile, was apolitical with an outrageous personality, who talked of tax cuts and being pro-U.S. business, doing something about illegal immigration, ending wars instead of perpetuating them, confronting China and illegal trade practices, and reestablishing Americanism and unbridled economic growth. Furthermore, he promoted a listed agenda which he fully intended to implement and execute.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Something registered with the American public and he ended up winning and has, in fact, turned out to be a consequential president. He signed the First Step Act into law in December 2018, marking the first legislative victory in years for advocates seeking to reform the political justice system. The Trump Administration defeated ISIS’s caliphate and killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the world’s most wanted terrorist. By signing a $738 billion defense spending bill, Trump officially established another branch of the U.S. Armed Forces — the Space Force. And he presided over a strong economy with unbelievable unemployment numbers — at least until the pandemic hit.

The president’s most lasting impact on the country is the reshaping of the federal judiciary. So far, Trump has installed three Supreme Court justices and 220 judges to the federal bench — all for lifetime appointments — and has further appointed 53 judges to the 13 U.S. circuit courts. (For a sense of perspective, Obama appointed 55 over two terms.)

Trump’s negatives include the absence of professional warmth and collegiality, the inability to become a “people’s president” in the way that all the great presidents somehow manage to do, surrounding himself with drama and chaos all the time and a litany of mean-spirited and personal attacks against individuals and organizations whom he opposes. His handling of the Charlottesville and George Floyd incidents was disastrous, and he’s criticized by many for rolling back environmental regulations, mismanaging the COVID pandemic, and for a variety of foreign policy maneuvers which some will say have significantly and negatively impacted America’s global image.

And yet, a Gallup Poll shortly before the election — right in the middle of a big third surge from the coronavirus — reported that 56 percent of Americans say they’re better off now than they were in 2016.

The reason why Trump lost is because people are tired and exhausted by him personally. People cite the coronavirus as the defining issue of this election, when in fact it simply gave the president more opportunities to be himself. If FDR or Ronald Reagan were president and made the same mistakes, they both would have gotten reelected.

In a brief statement, President-elect Biden said the following: “With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”

If you were to ask yourself when was the last time you heard a president or president-elect say those words, you’d probably say four years — whether based on fact or not.