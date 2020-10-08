Gilbreth column: Trump’s disastrous debate had some Nixon reminders

Nine days is an eternity in politics, and it will be interesting to assess what people are now saying about the first presidential debate relative to those first impressions recorded shortly afterwards and before Wednesday night’s first VP debate, which at this writing, was anticipated to be tamer and more normal by comparison.

With best wishes for President Donald Trump’s and the first lady’s (and others’) health, even Trump supporters have to admit that the president’s debate performance was a disaster. Former Vice President Joe Biden “won” the debate, not necessarily because of what he said, but perhaps because of what he wasn’t given a chance to say by virtue of being interrupted so much.

It actually worked to Biden’s advantage that the bar was set so low in terms of his debate expectations. The soon-to-be 78-year-old who has been the butt of numerous jokes and remarks, bringing into question the mental competence needed to show up, appear dignified and presidential and kept it between the ditches for 90 minutes.

When he could get a word in edgewise, his remarks were appropriate, reasonably fluid and cogent. Quite frankly, he did better than expected in that sense, proving once again that the surpassing of low expectations translates into a checkmark in the win column.

The former vice president was about as dignified in appearance and demeanor as the circumstances would allow. Yes, he lost his cool a couple of times (which presumably was one of Trump’s debate strategies), but who could blame him under such a constant and withering barrage of taunting barbs and insults? When the president started dragging in a negative way one of Biden’s children into the discussion (and some would say that was not necessarily crossing a boundary), the tone of the debate was such that I literally expected Biden to get his Irish fully up, walk across the stage and try to knock Trump off his feet. It didn’t happen, but that such a thought should even enter my mind kind of illustrates where my head was as an ordinary viewer.

The former veep, in fact, mostly kept it together and appeared overall fairly composed and deliberate. Put a checkmark for Biden over Trump in that column, as well, illustrating style and deportment will not infrequently supersede substance. Accordingly, the debate bears some (and only some) comparison to the first of four debates held between Vice President Richard M. Nixon and Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts in September 1960.

Kennedy was fit, tanned, rested and poised. Nixon was shaking off a flu-like illness and was still running a low fever the day of the debate. He had yet to recover the weight he had lost from a serious knee infection that had landed him in the hospital a few weeks previously and was exhausted from being on the campaign trail. Worst of all was a botched makeup job that started melting away under the glare of studio lights and the candidate’s own nervous perspiration, revealing an ashen complexion and a thick five o’clock shadow.

Nixon looked so unwell that Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley is reported to have said, “My God, they’ve embalmed him before he even died.” Whereas Kennedy bonded with the TV audience by looking at the camera while responding to each question, Nixon glanced furtively sideways at reporters and avoided eye contact with the public, a damaging miscalculation for a man already thought of by some as being shifty and known derisively as “Tricky Dick.” Nonetheless, those who listened to the debate on the radio thought Nixon won; those who saw it on TV thought just the opposite.

Presidential debates have become a cherished and exciting American tradition, and at their best are dignified, intelligent, informative and theatrical, burnished with clever putdowns, witty zingers and humor amidst the weighty gravitas of serious issues. The presidential debate that took place last week was not that at all. Biden didn’t so much as win as have the debate handed to him on a silver platter.

All Trump had to do was try to appear somewhat presidential, be respectful and humble while touting the better parts of his record. His personality — call it narcissistic or whatever adjective you’d care to come up with — would not allow him to do that, and Biden got away scot-free without the burden of having to go into details because so much of his time was consumed by Trump’s interruptions. Not only that, Biden looked better than Trump, whose body language exuded raw anger and a cold detachment from his audience.

The Trump debate camp needs to regroup and change tactics if the debate comes off as Trump insists it will. If not — and assuming 90 percent of life is just showing up — all Biden has to do is precisely that and the next thing you know he’ll be showing up at the White House come January 20, 2021.