Gilbreth column: True or not, some rumors can still fascinate

Carrying over from a couple of recent columns, one pertaining to Yeamans Hall and the other having to do with literature, what follows are two rumors, which tend to have entertainment value regardless of veracity.

Yeamans Hall is an exquisitely-designed golf course in Hanahan with a comfortable, old-fashioned feel, a challenging layout, beautiful clubhouse and grounds (the latter designed by the Olmsted landscape firm, by the way). It takes its name from Sir John Yeamans, second governor of Charles Town. Situated on Goose Creek, some distance above its mouth, the course is unusually hilly in places and catches visitors by surprise.

As with certain other private clubs in Aiken and other places around the state and the southeast, its membership is comprised mainly by our Northern brethren and cistern, winter “colonies” who flocked to the South starting in the late 19th century for golf, riding, wing shooting and other sports, ideally within close proximity of a sufficiently charming town or city. A number of the members have attractive cottages on the Yeamans Hall property.

Anyway, it is said that the club had an uninvited visitor about 50 years ago, one Donald H. Gaskins, better known as Pee Wee, an American serial killer who may have broken into one of the (empty) cottages at Yeamans Hall while trying to keep away from the long arm of the law. Actually, “rumor” may not be the right word. (Well, maybe it is now that I’ve put it out there.) I’ve only heard one person mention it and can find no record with a Google search. I’m sure it’s just me, but does anyone really care or is otherwise aware of this rather fantastic local tale involving one the country’s most infamous criminals?

Gaskins was eventually apprehended and “got the chair” in September, 1991.

***

On the literature and specifically the short story front, I’ve decided that the Welshman Dylan Thomas’ short stories — or at least a fair number of them — don’t make for pleasant bedtime reading. They’re great, but can be disturbing and mysterious and not exactly a pleasant conduit to dreamland. (The American Shirley Jackson is probably “worse” in that sense.)

In the world of creepy short story writing, it is said that Ernest Hemingway sat down with some of his literati friends at the Algonquin in New York (or Luchow’s, depending on whom you ask) sometime during the 1920s and bet each $10 (a pretty big bet back in the day) that he could come up with a meaningful and powerful short story of six words or less. After the loot had been rounded up and placed in a hat, the author supposedly wrote the following on a napkin and passed it around:

“For sale: Baby shoes. Never worn.”

Oh my — that’s absolutely devastating. The terseness and clarity of expression would certainly remind one of Hemingway and prompts one critic in an online discussion forum to observe that “the reader must cooperate in the construction of the larger narrative that is obliquely limned by these words.”

Although an interesting story and supposedly capped by the understanding that Hemingway won all the money, there is evidence to suggest that versions of the six-word story appeared long before Hemingway even began to write and at least as early as 1906.

***

A couple of weeks ago I asked why we’re expected to have such a hot year overall (or at least according to a recent "Today" show forecast) despite the obviously diminished carbon footprint that we’re leaving behind as a result of the current pandemic. Some thought the very question raised false assumptions.

Well, be that as it may, it was just a question in search of an answer — something a bit more detailed than “these things take time.”

Lynne M. Hinkey, PhD, whose background is chemical oceanography and marine science, kindly addresses the subject in an email as follows:

“Some of the changes we’ve wrought to the climate have positive feedback effects that amplify the changes. Like our bodies have positive and negative feedback systems that can amplify or tamp down a response to stimuli, so too does the natural world. Increase temperature > snow melt > reduced snow/ice > reduced reflection and increased absorption of solar energy > increased temperatures > increased snow/ice melt, etc. Increased temperatures > increased evaporation > increased moisture in the atmosphere > increased greenhouse effect > increased temperatures > increased evaporation, etc.

“At some point the momentum from those positive feedback mechanisms might reach a threshold from which there is no return. Hopefully, we haven’t crossed that threshold. For some of the changes that have a lot of momentum behind them and are accelerating due to environmental feedback loops, ‘success’ might first have to be measured in slowing the rate of change.”