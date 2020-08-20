Gilbreth column: Tough choice, but winner beyond description

The fresh fruit and vegetable harvest season around here is always a delight, and one of the raging internal debates that seems to clutter up my head on occasion is which in either category would be numero uno.

That’s a very difficult question and of course entirely subjective, and for today’s purposes we’ll be talking mostly about the warmer weather harvest and not so much winter crops such as collards. (I believe I’ve already written an entire column about collards and how they require a fair amount of prep work in the kitchen to create something truly delicious. Most of our local veggies do just fine with salt, pepper and butter.

Question #1 is whether a tomato is a fruit or a vegetable? That aside, is there anything better than a tomato sandwich? The key is to find a great tomato. Although the Cherokee heirlooms are very good, my personal feeling is that truly great tomatoes are difficult to find along the coast and that you have to go inland toward the mid-state. There are exceptions and people frequently do well with their private gardens, pots and so forth under ideally managed conditions. A truly great tomato sandwich is difficult to beat. Salt, pepper, mayonnaise (Duke’s or Hellman’s?), two slices of bread — pure ambrosia.

Another nagging question like that pertaining tomatoes is whether the cucumber is a fruit or vegetable? Cucumbers are interesting because they have the capacity to be quite unpalatable, as do tomatoes for that matter. A good cucumber is savory and tasty — perhaps not the kind of thing that you’d deliberately seek out as a snack — yet it makes an excellent cold sandwich with overtones of steeped vinegar, salt and pepper, mayonnaise or possibly cream cheese. If that doesn’t suit it can always be converted to a pickle and put to myriad other uses.

People don’t necessarily get too worked up over eggplant (the French call it aubergine — love that word), spinach, Brussel sprouts, cauliflower or broccoli, yet each has its merits. Fried eggplant is delicious and can be the same baked with seasoning and olive oil. Cauliflower with a good #1 cream sauce and broccoli with Hollandaise — both excellent. Spinach does very well with minimal preparation — even if it does leave that sort of chalk-like feeling on your teeth afterwards. Brussel sprouts, like collards, need a little extra love to make them a hit, but done properly can be exceptionally good.

Okra is more or less in a category by itself. Plain boiled okra is considered by many to be disgusting, yet those same individuals will love a nice cold homemade okra soup.

The squashes, asparagus, string beans and peas are probably a bit more popular overall and are easy to prepare. Cabbage can be excellent, particularly if cooked with a little chicken stock and a smoked turkey neck. Butter beans, limas, “civvies” (sieve) — whatever you want to call them — kind of depend on the luck of the draw. A good batch will make superb eating.

The only vegetable I really don’t like is the parsnip. I’ve tried to develop a taste for it but thus far it’s not happening and thankfully parsnips don’t show up very often in restaurants or private residences.

That more or less leaves sweet corn as a personal favorite, a good crop of which is almost startlingly delicious and yet, as my friend Dr. Ann will tell you, perhaps not the most nutritious due to carbohydrate content — which always seems to be the case with the good stuff.

Of course the carbs in fruit are the “good” kind, right? At least that’s what I tell myself. As we make the transition to fruit, we need to consider the oft-forgotten and underappreciated rhubarb which, though technically a vegetable (and more of a colder climate plant), can be boiled and then prepared with honey and lemon juice to create a spectacularly good fruit-like dessert that is reasonably healthy.

On the pure fruit spectrum, how in the world does one rate and compare our local produce considering that so much of it is so good? Although perhaps acquired tastes, there are those who love local persimmons and brown turkey figs — both of which are easy to grow and common backyard or garden fixtures. I’m not really wild about either, to tell the truth, but keep working at it.

How does one describe the deliciously fresh, firm and understated purity of the blueberry; the excitement of the perfectly ripened strawberry; the crisp sweetness of autumn’s apples, borne of clear Appalachian water, nutrients and air?

I don’t know, so I’ll stop trying to do it. It’s a painful choice to make, but as a personal preference the exemplary freestone peach from our neighbors just to the northwest is beyond description of any sort. There aren’t sufficient words to capture the essence of anything so juicy, very subtly tangy, sweet and fragrant all at the same time.

So I’ll get down to the business of eating the last of this year’s supply before they run out.