Gilbreth column: Time for a novel and a true love story

What with extra time being available, I’ve found myself reading more. Not so much novels but more history and biography. I don’t know why exactly other than novels are mostly about life and I figure I’ve learned enough of that the old-fashioned way (through experience) so as not to require added instruction. Yes, you would say, but if biography and history aren’t about life and its experiences, what is?
Good question, to which I would say that novels (or fiction) reflect authors’ impressions as opposed to extraordinary facts surrounding extraordinary lives. I do make exceptions, of course, and am now diving into a novel that I’ve been putting off for decades — ever since reading another work by the same author that’s about 1,000 pages long, has something to do with Russia and France and Napoleonic wars and about which I remember absolutely nothing.
Too bad, particularly since it’s considered one of the world’s great literary achievements. I don’t think I was mature enough to grasp its significance and was otherwise bored with the content, to tell the truth. Don’t ask me to read it again either. Not happening.
This particular book was recommended by a dearly departed family member who unsuccessfully tried for years to get me to read it, but somehow or other could never find the time, which obviously translated to there’s no way on God’s green earth I’m ever getting near that thing. But I’ve had a change of heart. Its opening line is memorable and would probably be a suitable Jeopardy! Answer: “Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own away.”
The name of the book is “Anna Karenina”, the author Tolstoy, and it was “War and Peace” that gave me the heebie jeebies about picking up “Anna”, so to speak. I’m on about page 55 and thank goodness so far so good, but have yet to meet Anna herself. So a chapter or two of “Anna” after supper and believe it or not a Dylan Thomas short story before retiring have me thoroughly away from the non-fiction genre, for the time being anyway. Last night’s (as this is written) short story, “The True Story”, is a deftly-written tale of murder, eggshells cracking and people flying out of windows, in just over 3 pages. Weird but interesting.
Happy ending
Surely the expression had been around long before John Lennon made it famous, but it’s true that “All You Need is Love.” June Griggs, inspired by another reader’s story concerning the rescue of a baby great horned owl that was in this space a couple of weeks ago, relates the following.
“The late, great bird artist, Anne Worsham Richardson, used to live West Ashley and was licensed by the state of South Carolina to rehabilitate birds. My son James caught an injured marsh hen and an injured dove that we took to her to nurse back to health and release. I loved a story this great lady shared with us.
“A baby owl had fallen out of a nest and was taken to her. She raised and hand-fed the owl until it was grown enough to be placed in an aviary with several owls that were as rehabilitated as possible but, due to previous injuries, could not be released into the wild again.
“This now healthy and fully grown male owl living in the aviary attracted the attention of a female owl that had heard the owl’s hoots and came around to investigate. The female owl began to bring the male owl mice and feed him through the wire enclosure.
“The happy ending was that the two owls were so much in love that the door was opened and they flew away together with the understanding that she would teach him the ways of being wild and how to hunt.”
Oh gosh, I love that story! And how revealing — not only regarding the natural world but also in terms of human relationships. As Jane Austen (getting back to the book theme) amusingly observed in the first line of “Pride and Prejudice,” “It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife.” We’ll assume that the gentleman owl referred to above was rich in other ways, as are many gentlemen of the human variety.
That being the case, ladies, (and as a lady whom I know very well advised both her daughters — somewhat in jest I’m assuming — or not) do we not now have affirmation that the secret to a happy life is to chase the right guy until he catches you?