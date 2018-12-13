When one thinks of autumn color, Charleston doesn’t necessarily spring to mind. Maybe it’s my imagination, but the colors this fall seem to have been particularly vibrant. Whereas the reports I’m getting from western N.C. aren’t the best, last week seemed particularly colorful locally despite all the earlier rainfall.
Everything from the native sweet gums, Southern red oaks, hickories, tupelos, tulip poplars, and walnuts to the non-native ginkgos, Chinese tallow (popcorn) and fringe trees, Japanese maples, crepe myrtles, Bradford pears and others performed well this year. They all performed well except the sycamores, which never do, so no surprise there.
It’s interesting how people react to fall. Some find the short days and dying leaves forebodingly symbolic and can work themselves into a state of melancholy. Others love the crisp weather, low humidity and absence of bugs and interpret the autumn color as a brilliant and ephemeral flameout of the Earth’s natural wonder before settling into a period of hibernation and the beginning a new day.
Personally speaking, fall is some of both for me. I find myself really not liking the short days very much at all yet practically breathless in the midst of autumn’s most fiery canvases such as those that can be found in western N.C. during a good season. And furthermore — let’s face it — a beautiful day around here in the wintertime is tough to beat with its refreshing clarity.
***
Speaking of fall symbolism (and the symbolism of aging), I got a rather amusing dose of it recently the morning of Thanksgiving Day when I and a few others in the immediate family participated in the 41st Annual Turkey Day Run & Gobble Wobble. At the relatively “mature” age of 62, my goal — however modest — was to break 30 minutes. No big deal — but this involved a bit of preparation and the week before the race maybe 14 miles or so of jogging.
The time was 28:38 — not bad for an old guy, right? My 20-year-old son’s time was 20:34. Naturally, I was delighted and then shocked to learn that he hadn’t done any running at all in at least three weeks, being tied up with school and part-time work on the side and so forth.
“You’re kidding,” I said. “You mean to tell me you haven’t run in three weeks and you’re practically breaking 20 minutes?”
“Dad, it’s no big deal,” replied he, with just the hint of an eye roll. “It’s just a 5K.”
Ah… youth. Of course it’s all relative. My friend Harry Gregorie, who is actually 63 and has made himself something of an elite athlete over the past five years or so, timed out at 21:16, which to me is unbelievable.
The overall winner was local boy and 23-year-old UVA track star Brent Demarest with a time of 14:20 and at a pace of 4:37 minutes per mile. Are you following me? 4:37 per mile — a sprint.
***
Here’s an interesting lesson in punctuation forwarded by Charles Marshall which has been circulating around the internet and which some of you have probably seen. It involves an English professor who wrote down the following words on a chalkboard:
“A woman without her man is nothing.”
The professor then asked his students to add punctuation where appropriate. All of the males in the class wrote:
“A woman, without her man, is nothing.”
The young women in the class thought differently and wrote:
“A woman: Without her, man is nothing.”
A very clever example of how punctuation is as or even more powerful than the words themselves.
***
And lastly in this hodgepodge of a column and for those looking for a little Christmas spirit, St. Philips Episcopal Church at 142 Church St. has its annual community carol singalong at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 19 with lunch to follow.