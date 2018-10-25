Two sort of not very nice things have happened to me on overseas travel that involve theft and, to tell the truth, each episode was my fault. Not entirely, obviously. There had to be other parties involved, yet if I hadn’t have been acting like a clueless American tourist there would have been no problems.
The first episode took place 30 years ago in Naples, Italy. I’d just graduated from medical school and was traveling around Italy and France by myself before starting residency. Not a bad way to wind down and relax before revving back up, I’m thinking to myself, while driving through Amalfi on the way to Naples. The plan was to drop off the rental car and hop on a train to Rome.
When I got to the location of the rental agency, there was nowhere to park. In fact, people had double-parked and I saw no available space. So I drove around for a while, waiting for something to turn up. Nothing. Meanwhile, some character was gesticulating and chattering away, indicating a parking lot (that did not necessarily look like it would have been affiliated with the agency), and suggesting that I should stop. He’d personally deliver it to the lot while I checked the car back in and took care of the necessary paperwork.
Assuming this was an agency employee, but by no means certain of it, I stopped the car and got out. The “employee” promptly jumped in and drove away. And that was that. All the luggage and, worse, a prized travel journal/diary I’d kept for several years quickly vanished, never to be seen again.
The rental car people were very nice and would let me have another car in Cannes, where I’d continue driving along the Riviera and later through the French countryside on the way to Paris. All the police could or would do was speak and look at me with wry amusement, as if to ask how I could have been so naive and stupid?
Good questions, both of them. By God’s grace, I happened to have both my wallet and passport on me at the time of the theft, and therefore money to buy some essentials once in Rome, starting with a toothbrush.
The second incident took place — tah dah — just last week in Seville, the fourth-largest city in Spain and — perhaps it’s my imagination — one that seems to have exploded in size since the last time my wife and I were there 25 years ago. Unfortunately, crowded places in certain parts of Europe (and, of course, elsewhere around the world) are infamous for pickpockets. We were told about it; we knew about it. Having been instructed to have a picture ID available while touring, I took my driver’s license, a credit card and some cash, which were stowed away in a small billfold in my right front pants pocket.
One of the most crowded areas in Seville is around its magnificent cathedral, the third largest in Europe (we were told) behind St. Peter’s in Rome and St. Paul’s in London. Although we did not visit the cathedral 25 years ago, we would this go ‘round.
And it was all very interesting, including Christopher Columbus’ splendid tomb — containing all 150 grams of him reportedly — the rest of his remains lying somewhere in the Caribbean. We had a tapas-style lunch and a cup of coffee right by the cathedral, which was paid for in cash and the billfold then returned to my front pocket.
The problem lay in my wanting to visit a place we had come to like during our previous stay, so I pulled it up on Google Maps and emerged from the restaurant with my face buried in the cell phone and not really paying attention to the surroundings. Not a minute later, something was wrong. I literally felt nothing but had a definite and unmistakable sense of realizing something had happened. And I knew it even before reaching for my pocket and searching for that which was no longer there.
These professional pickpockets are good — very good. Thankfully, I managed to cancel the card before any charges had been made and ended up only losing some cash and a driver’s license. Things could have been much worse.
The rules aren’t exactly rocket science: Don’t trust strangers or allow distraction from personal valuables. Consider buttoning or zipping pockets, wearing a money belt or even a secure lanyard around the neck. And — perhaps most important — don’t let such relatively minor inconveniences in any way sour otherwise great experiences.