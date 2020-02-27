Gilbreth column: The twist to the writer of best Shag music

It has been mentioned in this space before that my wife and I took up ballroom dancing as a hobby about three years ago, of all things. We try to take one lesson a week through a local dance studio — a fun way to break the repetition of a typical work week by doing something “cultural” and before going out on a dinner date.
Our first coach, a Ukrainian past champion whom we loved and who would not hesitate to cajole and lecture us if we didn’t practice sufficiently or take things seriously, unfortunately ended up in trouble with ICE authorities, spent time in the federal clink and returned home shortly after Thanksgiving 2018.
Our new coach, an American with big shoes to fill (and doing a very good job, by the way), has expanded our repertoire to include — and why not? — South Carolina’s state dance: the Shag, so designated in 1984. The Shag, a spin-off of the Jitterbug, which itself was derived from a type of Swing dance, is said to have originated during the 1930s in African American communities along the coast of the Atlantic Ocean near Ocean Drive in North Myrtle Beach.
Within a decade just about all of coastal Carolina’s youth (North and South) were captivated. According to the website discoversouthcarolina.com, lifeguards, waitresses and other young adults in the Myrtle Beach area found rhythms on the dance floor that jibed with their conversational attitudes, which is to say laid back, slow and easy. The Shag would come into a class of its own, suffusing an enriched feeling of having a “cold beer on a warm night with a hot date and no plans for tomorrow.”
It quickly came to my attention during the first lesson that the dance I learned by observation and tried to perform while growing up — which is to say spins, twists, pretzels and so forth — was, though fun and perhaps bearing some vague resemblance to the real thing, not the Shag. Perhaps something closer to a whirling gyroscope that’s come unhinged.
Even the basic Shag is deceptively complex (really a good deal more complicated than basic waltz steps) with a rhythm structure similar to the six-count Swing, meaning a triple step, triple step, rock step motif and counted as “one-and two, three-and-four, five-six.” And like most types of dance, the Shag can be made as difficult as one would like. Or not, as is frequently the case, because the advanced steps are so hard to do.
The Shag was propelled to increased levels of popularity by Carolina Beach Music, itself is a regional genre that caught on during the 1950s and '60s and has had a series of revivals over the years. Artists from elsewhere further contributed to the Beach Music sound and familial names include General Johnson, the Chairmen of the Board, the Drifters, the Clovers, Maurice Williams and the Zodiacs, the Tams, Bill Deal and the Rhondels, The O’Kaysions, and many others.
There’s no way to pick one song, but if you told me I had to do it, to pick one tune that’s ideal for the Shag, with the perfect feel, rhythm and a great melody, it would actually be sort of a revival song that peaked in January 1975, at No. 1 on UK Singles Chart. In the U.S. it caused scarcely a ripple, topping out at No. 91 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and No. 75 on the Hot Soul Singles chart.
And yet it registered with the Beach Music crowd and has slowly become an inescapable standard, in the same way that the song begins, ponderously, with soaring vocals accompanied only by the twang of an electric guitar — until a snare interrupts the reverie and accelerates tempo while brass accompaniment swells to the forefront.
Yes, if I had to pick just one, it would be “Ms. Grace,” written by John Hall and his then wife Johanna Hall and popularized by The Tymes. Maybe that’s no surprise. Everybody who likes Shag likes “Ms. Grace.” What’s surprising is the bio on John Hall, a Baltimore native who became a musician and later an environmentalist and activist who further served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2007-2011 as a Democrat for New York’s 19th Congressional District.
He also founded the band Orleans, co-wrote their signature songs and performed with them. He did session work for Janis Joplin, Seals and Crofts, Taj Mahal and Bonnie Raitt and one of his protest songs (“Power”) was performed by Pete Seeger, Peter, Paul & Mary, the Doobie Brothers and James Taylor.
I don’t know — is that not kind of an unexpected twist? One doesn’t necessarily expect a white guy New York politician to have co-written “Ms. Grace,” a song which blends in perfectly with what is generally perceived as a Southern art form. Then again, the Gershwins wrote the score for "Porgy & Bess," so go figure.