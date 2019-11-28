Happy Thanksgiving everyone on this, a uniquely American holiday, when we give thanks for what we have, or have ever had that’s good, when we remember our loved ones and friends present and past, and look forward with anticipation to all the good things that can be reasonably expected as citizens of a truly great country.

That’s not to say we don’t have problems, yet it seems to be in our makeup to work ceaselessly at striving for improvement, and we can be thankful for that too.

Fall is a beautiful time of year. Is there anything better being outdoors on a crisp autumn day (particularly in the mountains) with brilliant blue skies, golden rays of light and an exquisite array of fiery color? For some, though, it’s beautifully melancholic, as expressed to perfection by the great Emily Dickinson in her "Slant of Light" which, although describing winter, can by inference include the shortest days that extend from roughly now through late January.

There’s a certain Slant of light,

Winter Afternoons—

That oppresses, like the Heft

Of Cathedral Tunes-

Heavenly Hurt, it gives us—

We can find no scar,

But internal difference,

Where the Meanings are.

Those few profoundly meaningful lines not only capture the weight of fallen humanity but, at least in a Christian sense, imbue a feeling of burden and suffering before the resurrection of Spring. And now that you’re thoroughly depressed, let’s turn to another poet, South Carolina’s own Archibald Rutledge, who found great hope and optimism this time of year as written in the chapter titled “Autumn” “from his book ” Peace in the Heart “(Doubleday; 1948—excerpted and edited for brevity.) I may have already quoted these lines in an old column back when…

“It’s a magic expression, ancestral, poetic, universal. It is like nightfall, like dayspring, like evenfall. The year ripens like an indolent misty peach — and falls.

“Here a great maple is softly burning like a vast yellow primrose. The water oak by a winding creek is some mysterious jewel, glimmering with dewy flames of topaz, amethyst, and rose. The old sassafras tree on top of the pasture ridge looks like a miniature sunset, all saffron and ruby. We steep our souls in the glory of autumn, ruddy autumn, fruitful, fragrant, generous and gorgeously fading.

“Trivially viewed, autumn may be sad; but in a broad and general sense it is the most gorgeous, the most opulent, the most enamoring of all seasons. The time of harvest, of mellow fruitfulness, of strangely renewed vigor and strength, of the sumptuous funeral of the foliage old, of the splendor of the mighty southward migration of the birds, of the smoke from burning leaves and from cleared gardens, of Indian Summer, of matchless days when the earth seems hardly to breathe under her canopy of golden mist, of piles of yellow corn, of rows of corn shocks like Indian wigwams, of heaps of ruddy apples, of bubbling cider presses, of aromatic odors from the fields, the woods, the roadside — such is autumn.

“Nature has yielded her all; she is a little tired but triumphant, fading but beautiful. She is the proud mother. Her beauty has the noble effulgence maturity. The fragile flowering of maidenly spring has at last borne its fruits and its grains.

“It is commonly accepted that autumn is an ending; but in a very real and vital sense it is a beginning. The law of the conservation of energy tells us that no force ever really has a termination. Autumn, while it is the wane of summer, is likewise the beginning of spring. It is astonishing what Nature knows about preparedness; she should be our ideal in all such matters.

“Unhappily, we spend much of our time preparing for war, whereas Nature prepares for coming peace and happiness, for fruits and flowers, for beauty and abundance. She plans for life, not death. There is not a tree that, in the autumn, does not hold in thousands of tiny tightly clenched gloved hands the leaves and flowers of the coming season, months away, across the bleak expanse of winter.

“Nothing seems to be an end or have an end. What seems an end is merely the beginning of something else. There is no season more full of reassurances for the human spirit than the fall of the year, which is only superficially a time of fading and of silence. It makes death seem incidental, for both are apparently final, yet both presage immortality.”