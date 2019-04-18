I’ve heard it said that one of the tips to cooking a good soufflé is to put it in the oven at room temperature and let it slowly take shape as the temperature rises. There must be plenty of others, but none of them really matter because at some point chances are even the best of are going to blow it — and the psychological effects can be devastating.
For example, decades ago my maternal grandmother had a lovely lady helping her out who was an amazing cook. Her name was Marian Nelson and I recall that her son, Raymond, was a good amateur drummer who tried teaching me some of the essentials of time-keeping. At any rate, Grandma enjoyed showing off Marian’s cooking skills and one evening, after a delicious supper, it was time for the coup de grace — a delicious vanilla soufflé with Grand Marnier overtones.
To Marian’s utter horror, the soufflé was a collapsed disaster. It didn’t matter, everybody reassured her, it still tasted great, but the psychological damage was done. Marian vowed never to cook another soufflé and stuck by it.
With that prelude, the following is a story from my friend Alfred Malabre, a retired Wall Street Journal editor and columnist who, with his wife Susan, splits time between Hanahan and Long Island. An avid golfer, he once passed along to me a wonderfully rueful description of the game as it relates to life: One thing after another with occasional moments of ecstasy.
Here’s Alfred (with minor editing for brevity):
Chocolate soufflé has played an important role recently in our late-in-life marriage. Well into our seventies when we began dating, Susan and I were invited early on to dine with a couple, longtime friends of mine who had never set eyes on Susan and no doubt wanted to check her out. They took us for a very special meal to a venerable “shooting club” a few miles from my summer home in Quogue, Long Island. The club’s chef is highly regarded not only for his preparations of pheasant bagged by the establishment’s members but for the excellence of his chocolate soufflé desserts, which we greatly enjoyed that evening to our hosts’ delight.
Later, however, Susan confided to me back in Quogue that, as good as the chef’s soufflé was, she could do better, which to my astonishment and great pleasure she proceeded to do the very next night. (At this early point in our relationship, I had no idea that she was an accomplished cook.)
A short while later, perhaps not entirely by coincidence, I proposed and we were married and have lived most happily in the 10 years since — despite the fact that Susan did not undertake another chocolate soufflé until this past year at Christmastime. She was prompted to do this, I suspect, because after a glass or two of wine at dinner parties I would occasionally recount the story of her first soufflé for me and the subsequent absence of additional ones, which greatly amused our dinner guests — less so Susan.
This may explain her resolve of late to undertake once again a chocolate soufflé. Indeed, it was to be her special Christmas present to me and, less that seem a somewhat underwhelming expression of affection, let me note that to prepare this wonderful dessert is a complicated, challenging business.
Susan carefully followed the intricate instructions, such as to fold the whites of several eggs “lightly into the cooled chocolate mixture” and to stir the yolks of still more eggs into yet another sauce “over very low heat until the yolks thicken slightly.” The instructions go on. Susan nobly persevered and so on the appointed evening the soufflé emerged from our oven, risen majestically.
After an excellent main course of chicken Marbella and vegetables, the two of us eagerly dug in. The texture was excellent and the fluffiness just right. But, alas, where was the rich, full chocolate flavor that I could still recall from the memorable soufflé Susan had created 10 years earlier? I attempted to hide my dismay while she, clearly distressed, struggled to determine what had gone wrong. Everything was correctly applied, but there was obviously far too little chocolate. Why?
Susan headed for the kitchen and came back holding the package from which she had taken the chocolate. “Look,” she said. “It’s about the same size as always but the amount of chocolate inside is far less. I used the same number of squares as before, but look how much thinner each of them is. I should have noticed and read the fine print about the number of ounces.”
She was right. The package she held had joined a growing list of items, from facial tissue to toilet paper, that contribute to sort of a hidden inflation where the amounts contained in what may seem the same old packages have been trimmed, but not the prices.
We did manage to finish our chocolate-shy dessert. But Susan felt her special present had flopped and kindly offered, to my delight, to repeat the effort next Christmas, with the fine print scrutinized and the right amount of chocolate. Her present will be a year late but, I am sure, well worth the wait — if it materializes.