During college, I enrolled in an introductory philosophy course just to see what it was all about. One of my good friends wasn’t the least impressed and asked why.
“What do you mean?” I responded.
“Look — you’re confused enough as it is,” he said, matter-of-factly. “You’re going to come out of that course worse than ever. All philosophers do is take common sense stuff and make it nonsensical.”
Which is certainly an interesting observation, one that has popped into my mind any number of times over the years when faced with philosophical dilemmas. Because — here’s the weird part — I remember really liking the course and the professor but don’t remember a thing about it.
So, evidently, there must be some truth to what my friend said, but then we start getting bogged down by truth and reality and, judging from the above, I may not necessarily be the right person to consult about such matters.
Anyway, I started writing this column just before the arrival of Hurricane Florence and, not to create any false impressions, I had decided to assume a postmodern attitude concerning the possibility that we may be struck by severe coastal and peninsular flooding for the fourth year in a row.
Mind you, I’m just old enough to remember Hurricane Gracie in 1959, which was plenty bad enough here in Charleston but terrible around Savannah and Beaufort. For 30 years after Gracie, we had nothing comparable here in Charleston — literally nothing. As a growing boy and later young adult, I used to wish for tropical activity just to get a little excitement and finally resigned myself to the idea that Charleston really didn’t have hurricanes anymore.
Of course, that all changed with the arrival of Hurricane Hugo in 1989, which was so dramatically and spectacularly destructive as to pretty much deter me from tempting the fates. And now all of a sudden another crisis, one that could find those living in the flood zones walking around in straightjackets as a consequence of more burdensome and expensive cleanup.
Postmodernism, according to one reference source I found online, is a reaction (and some would say disillusioned response) to modernism’s perceived failure in the belief and promise of using human reason alone to better mankind and improve overall worldly existence. Another source says (and I’m oversimplifying) postmodernism introduces skepticism and irony into the criticism of enlightenment rationality to the point of even calling into question objective reality; i.e. “This is what I believe and you have to like it.”
Many philosophers and intellectuals lampoon postmodernism. Christopher Hitchens in his book, "Why Orwell Matters," said, “The postmodernists’ tyranny wears people down by boredom and semi-literate prose ... a prose in which nothing useful or enlightening can be said, but in which various excuses for the arbitrary can be offered. (This) is a pointer to the abysmal state of mind that prevails in so many of our universities.”
Well, my postmodern view of Hurricane Florence was that she wasn’t real and nothing bad was going to happen. I ain’t 'fraid of no ghost. What follows are observations over the next several days.
Wednesday evening, 12 September: Clear skies, crescent moon, out of sight, out of mind.
Thursday evening: Overcast skies, a few puffs of air, no rain. Bored stiff.
Friday: Overcast, occasional blustery winds, light rain late in evening.
Saturday: Summed up best by Mark Malsick, severe weather liaison of the SC State Climatology Office in his daily storm-related briefing. “Go outside and look up. I’ll wait,” he writes. “That would be what NHC is calling Tropical Storm Florence. Curiously enough, there are no tropical storm-force winds over the State. ... This will be my last piece of Florence trash in your inbox. Carry on.”
So I didn’t really need postmodern denial of reality as far as Charleston was concerned because nothing happened — and I think we all can agree on that — and thank goodness nothing happened.
More later on the well-intended cost of preparing for nothing and the unintended financial consequences that wrought far greater damages locally than Hurricane Florence.