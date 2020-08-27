Gilbreth column: Sullivan’s Island fight needs right mediators

Just because it’s a pop culture tidbit, many people recognize the numerical sequence of 90210 as the ZIP code for Beverly Hills, supposedly one of the most chi-chi and posh neighborhoods in the country. Among its rivals on the East Coast may be 29482 which, at least in terms of second homes, has reached stratospheric heights in terms of the cost of home ownership.
The 29482 ZIP code, if it’s not instantly recognizable, represents Sullivan’s Island, once a preferred location for many ordinary Charlestonians of not necessarily extraordinary means who could manage a second home.
For many of the families that have been around here for awhile, such is no longer possible. We were talking to someone the other night, for example, who felt behooved to sell his island home, one that had been in the family for generations. It turns out he was paying $52,000 a year between insurance, property tax and other fixed expenses “just to turn on the first lightbulb.”
Well sadly, that’s what happens when everybody wants to live here, but there’s another growing (literally) issue on the island which, depending on the address, is affecting both primary and second homeowners.
This became plainly obvious a few weeks ago when we were asked over to supper at friend’s house whose primary residence happens to be beachfront property, but one wouldn’t know it because the once spacious views of the beach and the Atlantic Ocean are now obliterated by maritime forest growth — views which residents are essentially no longer able to preserve either because of the law, overly cumbersome permit processes or stiff fines. In the case of our hostess, this startling tradition has taken place over approximately the past two decades.
The maritime forest on Sullivan’s grows on land that started accreting following construction of the jetties in the late 1800s. Sand naturally flows from north to south; the jetties interrupt the natural flow of sand and the backwash deposits on Sullivan’s. Sand that is supposed to get to Morris Island and Folly Beach never arrives, which partially explains why Battery Wagner is underwater and the Morris Island Lighthouse surrounded by it.
Another island resident with whom I spoke and who has studied the matter says that the beach in front of his house has grown by 250 feet over the past four years. Officer Row on I’On between Stations 17 and 18 was oceanfront when the houses were built. Today there are three rows of homes and an additional 500 feet of accreted land between those houses and the ocean.
According to the same source, the land oceanward of the private property line is owned by the town. In 1991, two years after Hurricane Hugo, the town entered into an agreement with the Lowcountry Open Land Trust to place deed restrictions on the land that prohibit development of any kind. The restrictions do allow management of the vegetation to facilitate views from private property, but the wording is vague.
The advantage of the maritime forest is that it’s a wondrous thing in the age of rising ocean levels and overdevelopment and home to diverse vegetation including grasses, wax myrtles, live oaks, red cedar, hackberry, palmetto and hearty inland pines. People love to walk along the beach and see nothing but forestland, the beach and water.
The disadvantage of the forest is that it obscures views that people have paid for (and which may not be favorably accounted for by the tax man) and is so dense as to block critical ocean breezes that are not only meant to cool some of the old-fashioned houses that were built specifically for that purpose, but the entire island. The forest is additionally a perfect cover for invasive coyotes, which have become a nuisance in recent years.
Unfortunately, people living near the forest are labeled “elitist” if they voice concerns about it, and no meaningful compromise has been established. Neither side has been willing to give an inch and both sides feel threatened.
Although there’s no dog in this fight representing yours truly, could not brilliant landscape architects and ecologists work together to at least clear out overly dense underbrush and prune and cut where appropriate so as to create beautiful sightlines and contours? And wouldn’t such a project actually enhance the beauty of the area while making it safer?
Frederick Law Olmsted, where are you now?