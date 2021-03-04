Gilbreth column: Success is more about ‘the Three A’s’ than college

A college education is important obviously, but it really ain’t all that. There are too many people out there with all this fancy education who either can’t or won’t do anything with it, and conversely many others who totally excel with nothing more than a high school diploma.

Success is multifactorial and involves, among other things, raw talent, hard work, good luck and having a relationship with the appropriate contacts. In the “I’d rather be lucky than good” department, having the right people looking out for you can make a world of difference, but there’s ultimately no substitute for putting in the time and becoming proficient at a given craft, which is something that higher education might not necessarily teach.

And yet it may not be all about proficiency either. An academic mentor of mine one said, “Son, in the line of work you’ve chosen you need to remember the three A’s.”

“What are they?” I asked.

“You need to be Affable and Available, and probably least important of the three is Able.”

In other words, he was saying that the most brilliant physician out there wouldn’t be able to build a successful practice if he was a jerk, difficult to get along with or impossible to reach. Although medicine isn’t exactly retail, service is everything. (And too many retailers nowadays seem to have forgotten that basic rule.)

Anyway, getting back to the theme of education (or lack thereof) and self-determination, it’s true that some of the most educated people I’ve ever known never went to college. My maternal grandmother was a perfect example. She was among the first borders to graduate from Ashley Hall shortly before World War I and didn’t go to college yet read voluminously, was an encyclopedic source of information and could do the Sunday Times Crossword easily.

Now, being highly educated one way or another does not necessarily confer the ability to problem solve or do crosswords. Playing "Jeopardy!" and other trivia games requires yet a different kind of talent. "Jeopardy!" contestants, for example, are of course educated but further blessed with phenomenal memories and the ability to execute immediate recall.

At any rate, it’s a good idea to read and keep the brain active one way or another. Although I personally can think of better ways to do it, that type of activity might include word rearranging to create new words or phrases using the same letters. What follows are some extremely clever examples, sent in by a reader:

PRESBYTERIAN:

BEST IN PRAYER

ASTRONOMER:

MOON STARER

DESPERATION:

A ROPE ENDS IT

THE EYES:

THEY SEE

GEORGE BUSH:

HE BUGS GORE

ANIMOSITY:

IS NO AMITY

THE MORSE CODE:

HERE COME DOTS

DORMITORY:

DIRTY ROOM

ELECTION RESULTS:

LIES—LET’S RECOUNT

SNOOZE ALARMS:

ALAS—NO MORE Z’S

THE EARTHQUAKES:

THAT QUEER SHAKE

ELEVEN PLUS TWO:

TWELVE PLUS ONE

Jokes, anyone?

And is anyone in the mood for some corny jokes? I am, because when I told my contractor this morning that I didn’t want carpeted steps, all I got was a blank stare. And that just put me in a foul humor for some reason, and a few of the following helped snap me out of it.

It’s been said that Bono and The Edge walked into a Dublin bar recently. The bartender wasn’t impressed. “Oh no,” he said. “Not you two again.”

Any idea what one would call a pig with laryngitis? Disgruntled.

What do you say to comfort a friend who is struggling with grammar? There, their, they’re.

I got over my addiction to marshmallows, chocolate and nuts. And let me tell you, it was a rocky road.

I went to the toy store and asked the assistant where the Schwarzenegger dolls were, and he said, “Aisle B, back.”

Hopefully everyone is enjoying the early spring like weather and with hopes that the warmer weather will help push the positive COVID-19 trends in the right direction.