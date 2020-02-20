Gilbreth column: Stunning moment in natural world

It’s always nice seeing who comes to the bird feeder, although quite frankly most of our visitors are all too commonplace (nothing wrong with that) and after a while engender a pleasant, if somewhat unexciting, familiarity. House and rose finches, common sparrows, chickadees, doves, cardinals, titmice and blue jays. (Squirrels come to the feeder too, much to my great annoyance, but they wouldn’t count obviously — not even flying squirrels, which have not been officially identified in our garden yet.)
Just because I know you’re interested, perhaps now would be an appropriate time to pause for a moment and ask the ever-intriguing ornithological question: Why bestow upon a tiny grey bird with the crested head the name “titmouse?” According to the website BirdNote, the name descends from two ancient Anglo-Saxon root words—‘tit,” from a word meaning something small, and “mouse,” from a word applied to any small bird (not to mention the small rodent.)
The follow-up question must therefore be asked: Since the Old English word “tit” connotes something small, does the term “booby” (as in the large Pacific seabird) by definition describe something big? Well, not exactly. The name supposedly comes from the Spanish word “bobo” (“foolish” or “clownish”), used to characterize the animal’s clumsy, unsure-footed behavior on land.
Hmm — where was I? Oh yes. Bird feeders. Two unexpected and never-before seen birds in our yard (to my knowledge) appeared at the feeder over the past month, and each only briefly. The first was medium-sized, yellowish, with a bar of white feathers on either wing. It (I think she) spent just a few seconds at the feeder and determined that the food there was not to her liking before flitting away. The best I can tell she was an orchard oriole, and what a treat it was to have had that sighting.
The second bird was an evening grosbeak, the same species which briefly came to one of my parents’ feeders on Maybank Highway back in the early 1970s, and which I hadn’t seen since. Spotting that creature was a delight as well and helped break up the somewhat repetitive visits by “the usual suspects.”
A couple of weeks ago while walking the dikes of an old rice field along the North Santee I further had the pleasure of observing one of the most elegant birds in North America, the graceful and beautiful American avocet. And actually not just one — but 33 of them —along with three huge white pelicans paddling away in the background. It was definitely a stunning and memorable few moments in the natural world.
Moroccan connection
My friend and local professional tour guide/historian Michael Trouche is always looking for added nuance while interpreting and dispersing historical tidbits and sends an intriguing tale involving one of the city’s most imposing mansions, the Villa Margherita.
“You might find it interesting,” he writes, “that we have a Charleston connection to an ultimatum and show of force in the Islamic world. As I’m sure you know, Charlestonian Andrew Simonds married the flamboyant socialite Margaret Rose Anthony Julia Josephine Catherine Cornelia O’Donovan Breaux, and built the house at 4 South Battery (1892-1893) as a wedding present that she would name the Villa Margherita — Italian for her nickname ‘Daisy.’
“She outlived Andrew and married Barker Gummere in the house two years later in 1907. His brother Samuel was consul-general in Morocco under President Teddy Roosevelt in 1904 when attacks on Americans by tribal leader Mulai Ahmed er Raisuni led to the capture of American Ion Pedicaris.
"Although history credits Secretary of State John Hay with pressing Roosevelt to intervene, as was done with sending an American Naval squadron, in truth it was Samuel Gummere who was largely responsible for the famous demand, ‘Pedicaris alive or Raisuni dead.’
“Fortunately, Pedicaris and Raisuni survived and there was no war. Nonetheless an interesting parallel with a Charleston connection.”