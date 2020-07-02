With all that has been going on in the world recently, it’s fair to say that people’s nerves are a bit frayed, addled, on edge — whatever term you’d like — and the unintended consequences may be occasional lapses in etiquette and some of the usual societal niceties.
Even before all the tumult that has come to define 2020, yours truly had a long track record of absentminded-yet-benign breaches in proper manners that have gotten me in trouble with some of the lady folk in the family quite literally over the decades, and it seems to have only gotten worse recently.
The other night, for example, I licked a knife at the dinner table. One of the ladies looked at me aghast as if I’d made the most crude off-color remark, gesture or noise, while another remarked quite simply, “Dad, that’s disgusting. I would have thought better of you.”
But the food was so good, I protested, that I couldn’t help it. That got me nowhere, needless to say. But here’s the cool part: I took my plate over to the sink and, with my back turned, licked that too. And I got away with it, although I guess the word is out now.
Whereas this may not necessarily be proper behavior for someone of my advancing “maturity,” we’ll conveniently chalk it up to senility while using the madness of 2020 as backup rationalization. But, as I say, this was not the first time. My grandmother used to fuss at me not infrequently (even after I’d reached young adult status) about eating too fast and — this is what really drove her crazy —devouring each item on the plate individually and then moving on to the next without interspersing and enjoying the menu items collectively.
My mother had a way of giving me a frown and the evil eye at the dinner table if the conversation from my end veered off track — such as if I were to ask questions about her old boyfriends, family secrets and the like. All relatively harmless offenses (at least the stuff I’m willing to admit to), and the thing is, I’m still learning.
How do I know that? My wife and daughter heard about a young lady based in New York who had become an etiquette expert and whom they saw in private consultation for the fun of it two or three years ago, some of the details of which were shared with the one who really needed them: Me.
This was before Myka (as in mica, the mineral) Meier became famous (and a lot more expensive to see in person.) Her new book, “Modern Etiquette Made Easy — A Five-Step Method to Mastering Etiquette,” is entertaining and useful, and what follows are some random tidbits.
The essence of etiquette, she says, is all about compassion, kindness, empathy for others, and generating an unspoken sense of comfort. That does not mean being a shrinking wallflower; indeed, part of the essential charisma of etiquette involves the finding of one’s voice, establishing confident body language, decisiveness, speaking one’s mind where appropriate (without being annoyingly opinionated), while being amusing and fearlessly enthusiastic. (She quotes one of Churchill’s many memorable lines: “Success is going from failure to failure with enthusiasm.”)
Just turning to random pages: What is the best way to approach a napkin at the dinner table? Answer: When you walk into a restaurant, the moment you sit down you should take the napkin and place it in your lap. When you are at a dinner party at a private home, leave it alone until the hostess puts hers in her lap. That way she doesn’t feel rushed.
How does one place a napkin on his or her lap? With little obtrusive movement, unfold it entirely, fold it in half and place it on the lap with the crease facing towards you. You can then wipe your mouth (actually dabbing is more appropriate) and keep food and lipstick stains on the inside so that others don’t have to see them.
How does one excuse oneself from the table? By saying “Excuse me.” Avoid saying “Pardon me.” And don’t fold the napkin. Pinch it in the middle and place it on the chair (in the midst of a meal) or to the left of the plate afterwards.
Do you ask for the bathroom specifically? No, it would be ladies’ or gentlemen’s or wash room.
Don’t bring flowers as a hostess gift. They’re time-consuming for the hostess to deal with and may cause allergies. Even wine can be tricky unless you’re reasonable certain of what will be served at the party.
Being about ten minutes socially late is a good thing. Never show up early. Don’t overstay your welcome — thirty minutes after dessert and coffee is more than enough. And thank you notes can be key in the right setting — an art form which has fallen off the map somewhat but which makes a hugely memorable and appreciated impression.
Well, I don’t know how I got stuck on napkins and parties. There’s so much more to it than that. I guess I could say that the more you practice partying the better you get at it — but some might find that tacky.