Gilbreth column: Starting to get that higher inflation feeling

Although the U.S. Labor Department’s estimated annual inflation rate going forward is still pretty low at about 2.6 percent, in reality, it’s starting to feel otherwise. Which begs the questions: How does the federal government calculate the rate of inflation? Why is it now starting to feel like it’s artificially low? What’s been going on in people’s lives that would indicate otherwise?

According to a recent NPR story, many of the things we need and love have gotten more expensive, and in some cases a lot more expensive. Companies have struggled to secure critical raw materials amid supply constraints, and, consequently, consumer prices have risen sharply in recent weeks. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that in April the Consumer Price Index rose 0.8 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis (for that month alone), bringing the annual rate of inflation to 4.2 percent over the past 12 months ending in April.

People can relate to what’s happening because prices for a broad swath of goods and services have skyrocketed, including (according to MarketWatch) used cars and trucks, tires, computers, televisions, furniture, toys, computers and airline fares.

The Wall Street Journal reported several weeks ago that lumber prices have gone through the roof, and not due to an intrinsic lack of supply so much as Canadian lumber companies having jumped off the tariff wall, invested heavily in U.S. lumber mills and are now significantly capable of impacting sale prices. (Meanwhile U.S. tree farmers are missing out. A Georgia timber grower is quoted in the article as saying that, adjusted for inflation, prices for logs used to make lumber are at their lowest point in more than 50 years).

All of this adds up. Meanwhile, the government has pumped trillions of dollars into the economy in an effort to blunt the impact from the coronavirus, which tends to be inflationary, and yet so does the absence of those who are not returning to work — particularly in the restaurant and hospitality businesses — owing to health concerns and the availability of extended unemployment benefits provided by the government that will last into the fall.

[With SC unemployment hovering at about 5.1 percent (vs. the national rate of 6.1 percent) despite the demand for jobs, Gov. Henry McMaster on May 6 directed the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce to terminate South Carolina’s participation in all federal pandemic-related unemployment benefit programs effective June 30.]

The Federal Reserve is not tinkering with interest rates and has no immediate intention of doing so. Chairman Jerome Powell believes we need to distinguish between a price pop and inflation and tends to think what we’re now experiencing is the former, that the increase in prices will be short-lived or transitory, reflecting supply chain snarls and pent-up demand from restless Americans who want to spend some of the money they’ve been saving over the past year.

He and others are hoping that this “transitory” inflation will fade by next year toward its long-term goal of 2 percent, an estimate which by the way the Federal Reserve would more specifically define as “core inflation.” An educational publication by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco defines core inflation as a chosen measure of inflation, whether it be the Consumer Price Index, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index or the Gross Domestic Product Deflator — and interestingly all of these indicators exclude the more volatile food and energy prices.

The New York Times has identified DarkSide, a relatively new criminal group believed to have roots in Eastern Europe, as the source of the huge ransomware attack on May 7 that disrupted the flow of nearly half the oil supply to the eastern U.S. (Although the Biden administration has denied Russia was behind the attack, NBC and other news organizations have reported that DarkSide’s members are Russian “speakers,” and the syndicate’s malware is coded not to attack networks using Russian-language keyboards.)

The average gasoline price jumped to nearly $3 per gallon over the ensuing days after the attack, and panic gasoline buying has only added to shortages while further pushing up demand. It will be interesting to see what the CPI looks like at the end of the month and whether it would be appropriate to conclude that the core inflation rate is a lesser reflection of the moment based on the current state of the world’s affairs, particularly as relating to the energy sector.