Happy New Year everybody! One of the realities of getting a bit older is that if one can get through the year with good health and no unforeseen calamities or, better yet, conceivable calamities that didn’t happen and/or the arrival of unexpected blessings, it goes down as a good year. Accordingly, 2018 was overall a very good year in my relatively insular world and I’m grateful for it. Not so for everybody, of course, and to those I wish a healthy and rewarding 2019.
In broader context and looking ahead, and not that there aren’t plenty of unrelated problems, the regional economy remains strong, national GDP growth is expected to be about 2.7 percent next year (a bit down from 2.9 percent this year), inflation is expected to remain about 2.3 percent, unemployment will drop to an astounding 3.4 percent by the end of 2019 compared with about 3.7 percent now.
The Fed is expected to increase interest rates by a quarter-point approximately quarterly, which will drive 10-year T-notes to 3.6 percent from 3.2 percent at the end of 2018. The stock market — already due for a correction and perhaps in the midst of one — may not like this and particularly if the trade wars drag on or worsen. Oil is expected to recover some to the $65 to $70 range perhaps by March.
On the local scene, there are all kinds of things I’d like to see happen in 2019. This is only a partial 10-point wish list, which almost by definition means certain things can’t happen because of inertia, poor planning, not enough money, self-interests and bureaucracy. Nonetheless, here goes:
1) Since we’re over-run with tourists who spend money but yet have a negative impact on residential quality of life, increased taxes should be levied against that burden just to the point where there is evidence of tourist disincentivisation. From what I can tell, we haven’t come close to approaching that tipping point, which translates into lost dollars that might be used to ...
2) Address effectively the rising tides and peninsular and coastal flooding. Ongoing upgrading of various drainage projects, repairing and possibly expanding the Battery seawall and implementing various road improvements are critically necessary to avoid intermittent and unpredictable shutdowns that limit access to health care and negatively impact all manner of business — including tourism, by the way — and real estate. Property values in vulnerable areas are on the decline as are historically sensitive areas that now face mounting and occasionally overwhelming deferred maintenance costs. If these areas lose their luster, Charleston will quickly lose its status as a No. 1 destination (not that a sizable number would object to such a thing.)
3) We need to figure out ways to eradicate and overhaul deeply entrenched problems within our failing public school system. Money helps, but it’s clearly not everything. Teachers need restored authority to enforce rigorous discipline where appropriate and not be disciplined themselves for only doing what’s sensible. Ineffective teachers should be fired and whiny parents who want to blame effective teachers for a child’s subpar performance should be fired, as well. All struggling students should be given every opportunity for remedial assistance and should not advance to the next grade until the appropriate academic benchmarks achieved.
4) Get rid of plastic bags and begin the slow process of cleaning up the tons of plastic refuse that litter the bottom of Charleston’s harbor while negatively impacting water quality and marine life.
5) Oil is not a problem. We have plenty of it and prices are low. Say no to off-shore drilling.
6) We have more than enough hotels in peninsular Charleston and a sure way not to manage local tourism is to keep building and building more and more of them. Please stop.
7) I’d like to see City Council and the mayor work together for the overall wellness of the city and would particularly like council members to think of Charleston as one district instead of 12. Term limits should be imposed limiting mayoral and council terms to two consecutive terms while leaving the option available to seek the same office again after a one-term hiatus.
8) Harsh as it sounds, I’d like to see people give less money directly to panhandlers and more to organizations whose purpose is to help the homeless, get them off the streets and ultimately self-sufficient.
9) Rampant development in the face of inadequate infrastructure and storm water runoff — and particularly in the context of rising seawaters — should be subject to checks and balances to the extent that development does not negatively impact itself or neighboring communities. See Johns Island, Maybank Highway and Brownswood Road as cases in point.
10) I’d like to see the local Beatles cover band “HELP” perform again next December at Barsa for another uniquely energetic, uplifting and entertaining show and for the worthwhile cause of supporting the Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center. But one has to be invited to attend this most coveted of party celebrations, proving once again it’s not what you know, but who you know.
Well, there it is. It’s just a start and I guess we could go on and on. But there are better things to do such as ring in the New Year. Looking forward to seeing you then.