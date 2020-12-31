Gilbreth column: Soldiering up for the vaccine and the Stoicism of 2020

Happy New Year everybody. So here’s some news: I got the first of two COVID vaccines last week (the Pfizer version) with another to follow in a couple of weeks or so. And guess what, it didn't make me feel bad; no speaking in tongues, no uncontrolled twitching or convulsions or anything else except for a little localized discomfort at the site of the injection that lasted maybe as long as three days — and that’s stretching it, quite frankly. That’s all there was to it.

Hopefully the personal testimonies of myself and others will help convince those who are reluctant to get vaccinated to reconsider. This is war, and the only way for us to win and help get things reasonably back to normal is to soldier up and perform the single best duty (getting vaccinated) that will help achieve the roughly 70 percent herd immunity benchmark needed to win. (Herd immunity is defined as the percent of antibody protection among the general population that will preclude meaningful spread of the virus.)

As a reminder, even those who have had the virus and recovered are encouraged to get vaccinated due to uncertainty over how long individuals’ antibodies will last after recovery. Vaccines for the elderly and those younger with chronic medical problems will start rolling out soon.

Stoicism has helped

Even though I don’t remember many of the details, I took a general philosophy course in college (there’s a fair amount of college I don’t remember …) and overall liked it — well, more or less. At the time, some friends and I used to joke that what philosophers really do is take common sense problems and make a jumbled mess of them to the point where they become nonsensical.

At any rate — and I’m sure I’m getting over my head here — it occurred to me recently that the only way many of us got through 2020 while retaining control of our sanity, maintaining a sense of humor and while trying to lead happy and meaningful lives was by practicing the philosophy of Stoicism. Even if we had no earthly idea that’s what we were really doing.

We all know life is hard, but from what I gather, and in the most simplistic, layman’s terms, Stoics do not examine their lives or the lives of others as good or bad, lucky or unlucky, based on their lot in life or whether they’ve been dealt a good or bad hand. None of that really matters. What’s important is how people respond to situations. In other words, a good response to a bad situation may in its own way be a lot better than a bad response to a good situation.

Look at Dustin Johnson, the professional golfer. He’s an incredible Stoic. (Many great athletes are the same, as are certain businesspeople, explorers and scientists; not so much thespians, dogs and Libras.) If something really bad or unlucky happens to him, you’d never know it. And when he hits a hole-in-one, you’re not going to know that either. He and his caddie brother, Austin, will amble on and go about their business, fully keeping it between the ditches, regardless of extreme circumstances.

And now look at the average mega lottery winner. This is obviously an incredible and ostensibly fortunate thing to happen, and yet most are quickly derailed by poor choices and decision-making and are infinitely worse off in the end as compared to the Stoic who has persevered and indeed grown despite all manner of misfortune that might have been thrown his or her way.

Stoicism, as practiced by such ancient illuminati as Seneca, Epictetus and Marcus Aurelius, elaborated a detailed taxonomy of virtue, dividing it into the four main categories of wisdom, justice, courage, moderation. It emphasizes self-control and fortitude as a means of overcoming destructive emotions, which is good, yet some would say that it can lead to the outright suppression of feelings and emotions in a way that is not necessarily healthy, which is obviously not good. Mr. Spock, though half human, is perhaps more fully the Stoics’ cliché.

Last winter people were horrified as the coronavirus started emerging and as the death toll forecasts escalated into the hundreds of thousands. We have all been impacted to varying degrees but, collectively, our relatively “stoic” response has helped us deal with this and other crises during what has been an unbelievably turbulent year. It’s sort of what Americans do; we figure out ways to manage, persevere and get it done.

Therefore, in some ways we have embraced the healthier parts of Stoicism to our advantage and are better off for it. Nonetheless, when the coronavirus finally starts to lift and we witness a semblance of normalcy returning to our daily lives, it’s my pleasure to grant you permission to behave in a very non-stoic fashion, which is to say please go out and tear the roof off the sucker.