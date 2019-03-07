The column about socialism and Venezuela generated a fair amount of response — all essentially in agreement except for one dissenting view. As is my custom and in the spirit that debate is interesting, here are excerpts from that dissent from Terry Munson of Pawley’s Island.
“You seem to treat ‘socialism’ more like a cudgel than as a complex concept at the heart of all civic debate about the proper role of government. …
“In order to draw a more fulsome picture of socialism, should you not have included the $1.85 trillion government socialist gift to America’s richest people, aka the Trump tax bill? Should you not have mentioned the $4 billion socialist program for the downtrodden fossil fuel industry? Having seen it close up, I know that many contracts awarded to Beltway Bandits are often not for something needed by the American people, but by the business associates of powerful politicians. Isn’t that a form of socialism for the wealthy? Congress supports building Abrams tanks and then parking them in the desert until they rust out. Isn’t that a socialist program? …
“Isn’t your real point that we should do away with all government programs that help people and take a pittance out of the pockets of the wealthy? Let’s, for instance, cancel Social Security so we can spend that money on ammunition to kill children in Syria and build bombs to annihilate people who disagree with us. Shouldn’t we dismember Medicare so old people can live out their lives in poverty? That would certainly benefit those who need no further benefits. Should we allow loan companies to charge rates of interest that keep graduates in poverty for their entire lives, and then place a lien on their Social Security benefits when they retire? Or, alternatively, should we generate ideas, some of which may involve government, to make that form of indentured servitude less common? …
“What I’m attempting to clarify is that what a government does with its money — how much it spends on those who need a hand to achieve upward mobility and a decent life versus how much it spends on behalf of those who control the levers of power — is a valid discussion. Socialism, like democracy (Russia calls itself a democracy) is as good or as bad as its practitioners make it. What to do with the wealth of a nation is a debate in which it is appropriate for all the nation’s citizens to participate. …
“Since you are free to ignore the picture I am trying to paint, please, at least, have the humility to acknowledge that words have semantic nuance that commentators can treat with caution and responsibility or twist for their own purposes.”
Thank you, Mr. Munson. What I believe I’m seeing is a failure to recognize the U.S. as the greatest and most charitable country in the history of the world and the suggestion that people who don’t agree with you want to rob the elderly and kill children. Americans in general support minimum wages and raising them where appropriate, support Social Security, disability income and many other levels of government assistance that already exist.
We currently have a $22 trillion deficit. Whereas — and as much as it pains me to admit agreeing with you — it was not necessary to include the richest Americans in the latest round of tax cuts, you conveniently don’t seem to recognize that the middle class benefited from those same tax cuts.
Hegemony, for better or worse, has always been part of nation building and no successful country or state has ever not utilized it. It’s sometimes very easy to find great fault with the United States without recognizing that we are a work in progress, a people who possess the fundamental and American virtues of hard work, self-determination and reliance, charity and faith in the overall goodness of people to seek balanced solutions to problems.
There is a lack of balance emanating from a way of thinking that is supposed to be inherently balanced. And perhaps that is the fundamental contradiction of socialism.