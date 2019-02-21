Of all the problems on the world’s stage, the deepening and disastrous economic and refugee crisis in Venezuela has got to be among the worst.
But practically no one can explain how we got there from here without getting bogged down in historical misinformation and ideological bias — including myself, by the way. And finding nonpartisan analyses is just about impossible. Feeling bored and needing something to do, I pulled a few articles to try and sort through some of the details. Sources include the Kiplinger Letter, The New York Times, The Guardian, World View Analysis and Forbes.
As of now 3 million refugees and migrants, 10 percent of the population, have left the country since 2015, and up to 5 million more may follow. Hyperinflation has pushed up prices by nearly 2 million percent, with no end in sight. Oil output — once the major source of revenue — continues to fall off the cliff and shrunk 30 percent last year.
Pressure continues to rise on socialist President Nicolas Maduro and his government, which was challenged by Juan Guaido following the inauguration of Maduro on Jan. 10 amidst allegations of a “sham” election. Guaido assumed the title of Interim President on Jan. 23 and has been recognized as such by more than 50 governments around the world, including the U.S., most of the Americas and Europe, and Australia.
But Maduro still has the backing of the Venezuelan military and remains entrenched and in power — in no small part because of ongoing financial support provided by Russia and China.
Meanwhile, a humanitarian crisis has developed and the country is in terrible need of food and medication. Its official international reserve of hard currency fell to about $8.7 billion from $25 billion, and at some point it’s expected that an international bailout will be needed.
Conservatives love to cite what has happened to Venezuela as a 20-year failed socialist experiment that unfortunately has left the country in ruins while recalling British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher oft quoted comment that (paraphrasing) socialism is great as long as you have other peoples’ money to spend.
U.S Democratic Socialists like Sen. Bernie Sanders and rising superstar Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would probably argue that socialism did fairly well during the first decade or so of the Chavez presidency (he came into power in 1998), when rising oil prices helped finance expanded access to food, housing, health care and education.
Between 2000-2013 the Chavez government raised its spending to 40 percent of gross domestic product from 28 percent. Things started buckling as oil prices fell and, by the time of Chavez’s death from cancer in 2013, the country was in serious trouble.
Under Maduro, oil prices continued to plummet, and he began seizing more industries to help pay for the wide array of social programs. Consequently, industries started leaving the country.
Rather than cut back on spending, the government simply started printing more money, triggering inflation. It also made poor decisions regarding monetary, fiscal and governmental policy. Inflation led to price controls, leading to shortages, which led to protests, leading to repression and the destruction of democracy, and from there to widespread starvation, critical medical shortages, an explosion in crime and a refugee crisis among the worst in the world — including Syria’s.
That’s it in an ever-so-simplistic nutshell. Sen. Sanders himself is now feeling behooved to castigate a socialist leader (Maduro), recently tweeting, “The Maduro government has waged a violent crackdown on Venezuelan civil society, violating the constitution by dissolving the National Assembly and was re-elected last year in an election many observers said was fraudulent. The economy is a disaster and millions are migrating.”
But obviously Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez won’t admit that socialism itself is the root of Venezuela’s problems if other things like corruption, authoritarianism, resource-dependency, U.S. sanctions and even residues of capitalism can take the blame.
For others, it’s astounding we’re even having this conversation — particularly with a deficit of $22 trillion and all this talk about “Medicare-for-all,” free college tuition, a Green New Deal and other unbelievably expensive programs that (according to data cited in a recent Max Boot Op-Ed piece) would cost about $6.6 trillion a year — more than three times as much as the federal government collects in tax revenue, and equal to about 34 percent of the U.S.’s entire gross domestic product.