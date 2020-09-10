Gilbreth column: Social media geniuses need to fix this mess

The age-old philosophical question is: What is truth? Although absolute truth must exist, it’s nearly impossible to pin down by us mere mortals because we all have varying degrees of perception that distort reality to varying degrees. Defining truth is a lot more difficult than proving one's existence, for example, a problem forever solved by Descartes’ famous observation in Latin: Cogito, ergo sum (I think, therefore I am.)
Generalities aside, and realizing that “everyone” on some level knows it to be true, can anybody really dispute that computers and artificial intelligence have taken over our lives? Whereas people love their smart iPhones, Androids and laptops and are constantly looking forward to the next great technological leap (such as 5G wideband access), there’s little doubt that computers have sunk their teeth into us and that it’s now “virtually” impossible to say nope, not doing this. It’s cash, a checkbook, a debit card, a land line and that’s it! (And it won’t be long before land lines are totally history, by the way.)
It’s actually very much a yin-yang, love-hate relationship many of us have with technology. I love that the world’s body of information is at my fingertips, that I can tackle any project with the assistance of a YouTube instruction video, that I can text, Facetime, email and pay bills with a few clicks and swipes. I loathe that all of us need to worry about scams and other cybercriminal activity, the inconvenience of trying or having to do a multitude of things online, the general sense of distraction both in social and workplace settings, and knowing that anybody can find out anything about you with only a minimal amount of effort.
All of us are made more vulnerable by technology, and the even darker side of it is how often people end up being victimized through social media. This has had a devastating emotional effect on young people (particularly young girls in the 10-14 age range), but conceivably anyone might be subject to it. If that weren’t enough, there’s the concept of intellectual or informational asymmetry facilitated by Big Tech which helps influence the way people feel and think about all manner of things — particularly politics.
Consequently truth gets distorted more than ever. This is not to suggest that truth is necessarily an essential component of the political art, but the question needs to be asked where it can be found if it’s otherwise so distorted by disinformation, misinformation, manipulation, and flagrant dishonesty?
Is it just a coincidence that people are more divided than ever? Of course everyone wants to blame Trump, or the media, or the far left, or the far right. According to an article that appeared last year in Politics, the number of Americans who see the opposing political party as a threat to “the nation’s well-being” has doubled, and that the widening polarization has predictable results: Government shutdowns, violent protests (independent of the recent civil unrest), and scathing attacks on elected officials.
Facebook, Reddit and Twitter are all sites of ferocious political argument. (The Post and Courier used to welcome open comments. Many hid in anonymity by using fake or coded names and the discourse ultimately got so uncivil that the privilege was suspended.) According to the article, evidence suggests that social media’s impact is subtler than many might think, and that it has ways of ramping up moral and emotional messages while organizing people into digital communities based on tribal conflicts.
One of the eeriest things about modern technology is how things pop up based on search or viewership history. (One of our friends swears her computer listens to her and assumes anyone named Alexa is by definition nosy and intrusive.) Technology therefore allows social media to sort through and cater to certain biases — while not necessarily withholding the bias of the people in charge of the technology. Users of technology cannot help but be affected by the statements of all the people contributing to various narratives, many of which purport to be based on fact when all too commonly are based on emotion, propaganda and lies.
Fifteen to twenty years into the massive societal experiment known as social media, we are now seeing the enormous and unfortunate unintended consequences of it. From teenage mental health problems, to online bullying, group think and misuse of perhaps our greatest American right: free speech. This has undoubtedly contributed to the ever increasing vitriol in the political theater and a remarkable irony: The ease with which people communicate has not helped lay the foundations for harmonious understanding, but something quite the opposite.
The handful of true geniuses (and they surely fit that description) who engineered the technologies which helped get us into much of this mess need to do at least one more thing before exiting the stage. And that obviously would be to help get us out of it.