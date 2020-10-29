Gilbreth column: So who’s going to win this election?

I don’t know about y’all, but I’ve already voted — thank God. Now I don’t have to worry about all that days from now. It was at the Main Library downtown on East Calhoun Street the first day the facility was made available for early voting, which was Monday the 19th. By the time I go there, the place was busy enough to have all the booths filled, but there was virtually no wait — maybe a couple of minutes or so.

Nonetheless, it surprised me a bit that all the booths would be filled at that random hour 15 days before Election Day. It has since become quite apparent — and particularly in battleground states — that early voter turnout has been huge and that we may well be poised to have the greatest turnout in history — not only in terms of sheer numbers but also the rate or percentage of eligible voters who actually exercise their franchise.

This raises questions, such as why the massive turnout and who has been voting in greater numbers thus far, Republicans or Democrats? Apparently there are three fundamental reasons why turnout has been so large. 1) People are fired up. 2) The COVID-19 situation has created the demand for early voting. 3) People have greater access to mail-in and absentee voting (although I guess some would say that any type of voting before Election Day is essentially absentee voting.)

From what I understand, Democrats tend to take advantage of early voting more than Republicans, and Republicans tend to eschew early voting to some extent and simply show up at the polls on Election Day. People are so enthusiastic across the spectrum, though, that such generalities are probably not applicable this year.

In keeping with the Socratic dialogue that questions only beget more questions, it needs to be asked why people are so fired up? Answer: Donald Trump — either in a positive or negative way. What other answer is there? One might say it’s because of the coronavirus pandemic, but more realistically it may be Trump’s handling of the pandemic versus what may or may not have been done otherwise. One might say it’s because of social unrest, when in actuality it’s unrest stemming from Trump’s presidency vs. the battle he wages against it.

All this would further beg the question of who’s going to win come Election Day? President Trump — no surprise — is predicting a resounding victory while claiming, with some justification, that polling data are worthless, as was clearly illustrated four years ago with his truly shocking victory over Secretary of State Hillary Clinton when all the polls would have indicated otherwise.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, during an interview with CBS’s Nora O’Donnell last Sunday evening on "60 Minutes," wisely chose not to put much faith in the polls despite their indicating a rather substantial lead for Biden.

Syndicated columnist George Will, whose column appears regularly in The Post and Courier and who used to be a registered Republican (until Trump came on the scene), views the president as an existential threat to the well-being of the United States. While observing that Trump supporters are making a “jaunty, if suicidal wager” he will get re-elected, Will feels that’s unlikely. Instead he contends the demographic changes which have seen more people move to urban settings as opposed to rural favors the Democratic challenger.

And yet, there are certain indicators which might suggest that the momentum is switching in Trump’s favor, one being a recent Gallup Poll which suggested that 56 percent feel they are better off than they were four years ago, an extraordinary statistic given the coronavirus pandemic and perhaps reflecting an economy that was truly booming before the plague reached our shores.

Another indicator may be Trump’s rallies, which are energetic and frequent (if not potentially dangerous, with many participants electing not to wear masks), as opposed to Biden’s rallies which are infrequent and ill-attended, and conceivably not because people are afraid they’ll get the coronavirus if they were to attend.

The New York Times last Sunday in a lead story quoted an executive at U.S. Steel who lives in a swing county in a swing state (Pennsylvania), and who, despite the current economic hardships, said, “I spent 35 years in the steel business and I can tell you unfair deals were done by Republicans and Democrats.” Both parties, he complained, had given up on manufacturing, once an essential key to middle-class jobs. “Trump has been the savior of American industry,” the executive said. “He got it. He’s the only one.”

That The New York Times should put this particular quote on its front page is, to me anyway, a major concession to the reality that there may be a lot more support for Trump than many people realize.

And yet, that same morning NPR featured an interview with a college professor living and teaching in Texas who states outright change is needed and that there will be widespread social unrest and possibly violence if Trump manages to hold onto the presidency.

If Biden wins and the Republicans keep the Senate, the new president will have no choice but to assume a centrist position on most issues, but if there is a Blue Wave and the Democrats take everything, there is reason to be concerned that there may be as much unrest as many feel there will be if Trump gets reelected.

Interesting times these, and I wish I had enough gambler’s instinct to predict accurately where we’re headed.