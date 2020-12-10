Gilbreth column: Small ponds can make a big difference

It has become abundantly clear to me over the years — and this should be plainly obvious to anyone who takes the time to notice — that waterfowl love protected and enclosed areas, no matter how unimpressive those areas may appear. (That’s why it’s so frustrating that owners of historic rice fields and impoundments have legal difficulty repairing breached dikes when making those repairs preserves South Carolina history while benefiting wildlife.)
Case in point of how the most unassuming inland water impoundment, swamp, lake or pond can make a positive difference would be a small body of water near my office off Folly Road, James Island. It has two or three large culverts draining into it, is practically surrounded by asphalt and the rear parking lot of a supermarket and is really nothing more than a sump or collection area. The water quality must be pretty bad. And yet it is ringed by sweet gums, willows, wax myrtles and a few azaleas (presumably from an earlier era) and is home to numerous turtles (including snappers), all sorts of dragonflies (including some literally pink in color that come out during the warmer weather) and a variety of waterfowl.
A flock of hooded mergansers settles in every November and usually stays until around St. Patrick’s Day. A small mallard population is there year-round and attracts a few wild migratory birds here and there. Seagulls come and go, as do great white herons and snowy egrets, great and little blue herons, green herons and the occasional ibis. How a nasty and stagnant body of water can be so attractive to such as an array of wildlife has got to be one of the great James Island mysteries.
Not far away, while passing through the reworking of the Municipal Golf Course on Maybank Highway, one will note the large new water impoundments which help facilitate course drainage and which presumably contain a higher quality of water. Anyway, I’d heard that the roseate spoonbill was around but hadn’t had a personal sighting until driving through the Muni on a Saturday morning about a month ago. There they were, three large pink birds (looking a lot bigger than the typical flamingo) enjoying themselves in one of the enclosures among the company of Canada geese and a few egrets. What a sight!
So I guess the point is that there's something about contained bodies of water — almost regardless of water quality — that appeals to waterfowl and that they’re overall very helpful.
Family dishes
Yours truly isn’t really a cook, although there are a few down pat recipes that I’m called into action on this time of year. They came from my maternal grandmother and a wonderful lady who helped my mother out for over 40 years — a real artist in the kitchen.
I’ll throw a couple of other things into the mix over the holidays because they recall the work of those two influences. One is Bavarian (or “rock”) cream out of an old "Fannie Farmer Cookbook" and the other is peanut (turkey) stuffing out of "Charleston Receipts."
Just as a fragrance or a sound can instantly and powerfully establish an intense emotional connection to a treasured memory, so too can the palate. That’s why a satisfactory reproduction of a family dish or recipe goes beyond reliving a memory and is more like inviting everybody back to the table — even if they’re invisible.
My current dilemma is that nobody in the household likes rock cream or peanut stuffing, and one impudent observer describes the former as “Rotten Cream” and another describes the latter as “Peanut Dust.” One way to get around this might be to have an all hands in approach to any cooking endeavor so that we can all enjoy the risen soufflé, for example, and even the collapsed ones as well. Wouldn’t they taste the same?
A lot of people like to bake their own bread, which if I’m not mistaken is fairly labor intensive with all the kneading of the dough? With children involved, dough is easily kneaded — as any parent would know. So perhaps that will be our new family hobby as we head toward the new year.