one of their own has become the youngest self-made billionaire in the world.
At 21, Kylie Jenner has topped Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg by two years. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates held the record for a while when he reached the benchmark in 1987 at the age of 31.
The latest and by far the greatest boost to the young entrepreneur’s net worth occurred last summer when she signed an exclusive distribution deal with the makeup distributor Ulta, which hugely boosted sales for her personal makeup company.
A March Forbes article on Jenner’s astonishing success notes that her beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics, was initially launched in November 2015, with a $29 Lip Kit, a liquid lipstick with a matching lip pencil that sold out in a matter of minutes, effectively crashing the website. Lip care and lipstick items have since become her company’s specialty and go-to products.
Sales were thought to be driven, in no small measure, by customer FOMO (fear of missing out), the demographic of which is primarily the 18-24 age range, with warnings that collections were available in very limited quantities.
The article attributes much of her success to a business model that involves minuscule overhead with outsized profits going straight to Jenner. Her staff consists of seven full-time and five part-time employees, with manufacturing and packaging outsourced. Much of the marketing and PR are done through social media, where one estimate cites 128 million followers on Instagram and 28 million followers on Twitter.
The Forbes analysis describes Ulta as a sensible collaboration. “With Ulta’s mix of pricier prestige brands, like MAC cosmetics, and cheaper selections such as Nyx Professional Makeup, it has a larger footprint than that of its closest competitor, the more expensive Sephora.”
Forbes reported that the company revenue climbed 9 percent last year to an estimated $360 million. With that kind of growth, even while using a conservative multiplier from the booming makeup industry, Forbes estimated her company’s minimum worth at $900 million — and she owns all of it. Factor in the cash assets already established by the profitable business and you end up with about $1 billion.
“I did not foresee the future,” she told Forbes’ Natalie Robehmed. “But (the recognition) feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”
She also has cited “the power of social media. I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything.” And speaking of that power she weighed in last year on a Snapchat redesign saying she was “sooo over” it. The weight of her influence was attributed in some reports to a $1 billion drop in that company’s market value. The impact of that comment was subsequently disputed and she later was reported as messaging that she still loves Snapchat.
Some critics have now taken issue with headlines that she is the world’s youngest “self-made” billionaire as she happens to have been born into a family of wealth and fame. It’s noted that it doesn’t hurt that she became a star on her family’s reality TV show, initially appearing on camera at the age of 10. Her mother was formerly married to one of O.J. Simpson’s defense attorneys and, later married her father, an Olympian who won the decathlon in the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal and was then identified as — you know this — Bruce Jenner.
She has experienced greater financial success than her arguably more famous and older half sister, Kim Kardashian West, who has an estimated net worth of about $350 million. The net worth of her partner and the father of their child, rapper and producer Travis Scott, is nowhere near the same ballpark (although by any standard he’d be considered very successful.)
At any rate, the young business phenom isn’t too concerned about any perceived competition with older sister Kim, with whom she once collaborated, because, as she told Women’s Wear Daily, they each reach a different demographic. “She’s, like, almost twenty years older than me. I feel like my makeup is definitely more young, fun. And it’s just different.”
Meanwhile, who can really argue with Forbes' Natalie Robehmed that Kylie is “after all, the first selfie-made billionaire.”
So here’s to Kylie, who came by it honestly — not necessarily the old-fashioned way, but by making the best of circumstances that were thrown in her lap and through instinctive savvy. Now what to do with the champagne problem of having so much money — a problem made only worse by the conflicted mentality of Hollywood.