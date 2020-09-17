Gilbreth column: Retrospective of the '70s musical revolution

A few weeks ago, I mentioned in a column the pleasures of getting a learner’s permit as a 15-year-old in 1971 and simply driving and listening to that year’s groundbreaking musical developments. For those old enough to remember (emphasis on “old”), here’s a thumbnail refresher course on how 1971 buried the ‘60s for good and introduced a torrent of new musical ideas and sounds:

On New Year’s Eve 1970, Sir Paul McCartney instructed his attorneys to issue a writ at the High Court in London to wrap up The Beatles, effectively ending the ‘60s, albeit a year late. The following day, Jan. 1, 1971, one might sense retrospectively that the year would get off to a healthy start, to the extent that The Tonight Show aired the last commercial for cigarettes — for Virginia Slims, in fact, whose slogan was, “You’ve come a long way baby.” Television would demonstrate a new type of social awareness in a new series called "All in the Family," which initially aired on Jan. 12.

Ed Sullivan, who was starting to lose his memory, would not have his show renewed, nor would "The Beverly Hillbillies" or "Petticoat Junction." These new changes in attitudes and awareness were manifested in the music industry as well, as suggested by release of “The Yes Album” in early February, a pioneering progressive rock or fusion work with jazz overtones, complex arrangements and virtuoso musicianship that was the critical success and major commercial breakthrough for the British band “Yes.”

Meanwhile, David Bowie had arrived in New York with his electric blue fur coat, Elton John’s (and Bernie Taupin’s) “Your Song” was reaching new heights in popularity; T. Rex released “Ride a White Swan” and a young singer from Northern Ireland named Van Morrison put his career in overdrive with “Domino.”

By mid-winter, it was clear that smoother sounds, “easy listening” and evocative emotional lamentations would find audiences, springing from the rooms of a small studio on Hollywood Boulevard where, in one of the smaller areas, Joni Mitchell recorded her album "Blue." Richard and Karen Carpenter were literally two doors down taping the songs that would comprise their best-selling third album, “Carpenters.”

In the middle was a refugee from New York’s Tin Pan Alley, a lady who had written plenty of hits for others but not so much for herself — Carole King and the work she was putting together for “Tapestry.”

The Temptations would soon have their third number one hit with "Just my Imagination" (Running Away with Me), James Taylor was on the verge or releasing “Mud Slide Slim" and Led Zeppelin had started work on a song which initially puzzled audiences and left them bored. “Stairway to Heaven” would later be recognized as probably their greatest achievement.

The Allman Brothers Band redefined improvisational rock as captured in their seminal recordings at New York’s Fillmore East; that fall their leader and famous slide guitarist, Duane Allman, would be dead from a motorcycle accident. The Jackson 5 had officially become Motown’s cash cow, and Marvin Gaye would release arguably his greatest album, ‘What’s Going On”, a protest and concept work embellished with soul that’s considered one of the most important works of the last 50 years.

The Rolling Stones, freed from the yoke of comparison now that The Beatles had broken up, released “Sticky Fingers,” replete with Andy Warhol’s artistic impressions concerning the cover design. It wouldn’t be long before we’d become familiar with names like Carly Simon, The Velvet Underground, Pink Floyd, and Rod Stewart (“Every Picture Tells a Story”). A fellow named Cat Stephens (now Yusuf Islam) was starting to make a name for himself.

The Who, although a tie-over from the sixties, had their third outstanding album in a row (following “Tommy” and “Live at Leeds”) in “Who’s Next,” making a strong case that the band’s rhythm section of John Entwistle (bass) and Keith Moon (drums) was unbeatable.

The band Alice Cooper (before leader Vince Furnier assumed the name as an ongoing solo act), introduced shock theater into their live musical performances which thrilled audience members, horrified parents, and slammed the lid on whatever peace and love hippie vibe was left over from just a year or two previously.

Sly and the Family Stone’s album titled “There’s a Riot Goin’ On,” which came out and was perhaps not coincidentally titled as a reference to the Attica Prison uprising, was initially received indifferently but has since been favorably reappraised.

The year was further notable for works by Roberta Flack, James Brown, Don McLean (“American Pie”), Isaac Hayes, Jethro Tull (“Aqualung”), The Staple Singers, Leon Russell, Leonard Cohen and Linda Ronstadt. Everybody from the day would remember "Joy to the World" (Three Dog Night), “Take me Home Country Roads” (John Denver), “Knock Three Times” (Tony Orlando and Dawn), “Ain’t no Sunshine” (Bill Withers), “Do You Know What I Mean (Lee Michaels), “Signs” (Five Man Electrical Band), “Spanish Harlem” (Aretha Franklin), “Sweet City Woman” (The Stampeders), and “Whatcha see is Whatcha Get” (The Dramatics.)

It must be said that 1971 brought forth the worst ear worm — if not the worst song — in history: “Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep.” Other than that it was a pretty interesting time to be driving around and considering the dramatic and epochal changes that were taking place in the world of music.