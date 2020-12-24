Gilbreth column: Remembering two Yuletide gems

Other than "The Wizard of Oz," the two recurring TV specials that I most looked forward to watching as a child (back in the days of only the three major networks and ETV) were probably two classic animated Christmas specials: "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" (which premiered Sunday, Dec, 6, 1964) and "A Charlie Brown Christmas" (which premiered a year later on Dec. 9, 1965.)

And it wasn’t just children who liked those Yuletide gems, by the way. Both were acclaimed critically and have since become staples during the Holiday season — Rudolf with its brilliant stop motion animation, quirky subplots and Johnny Marks’ engaging soundtrack, while Charlie Brown featured the more serious themes of failure and redemption, relatively simplistic animation, moments of silence and darkness and the rather unpredictable application of jazz and traditional Christmas music.

Linus’ soliloquy recitation of the story of the Nativity from the Book of Luke while standing in the middle of a darkened stage is outright dramatic — even if it is a cartoon. Part of the drama involves the use of his hands — both of them. It may be the only time in the character’s history when he is not clutching his security blanket, and which he courageously drops while pronouncing the words “Fear not ...” (Just an interesting bit of trivia — and we’ll conveniently ignore that he picks the blanket right back up again after finishing his remarks.)

That time of the year

So Merry Christmas everybody. It’s this time of year that I like to turn to the healing words of Archibald Rutledge, who wrote beautifully about Christmas. Here are some excerpts (edited) from “A Christmas Hunt,” one of the chapters from Rutledge’s book, “Those Were the Days” (1955; The Dietz Press, Inc., Richmond, Va.)

“As the wildwoods into which they are going is too rough for cars, all the hunters and the deer drivers are mounted, though it must be confessed that many of them ride mules and horses that are hardly fit for the plow. But what is lacking the elegance of equipage is compensated for by good cheer — by Christmas cheer, which is unique, wherever it is found. As the hunters ride away, to the winding of horns and the soulful yowling of the deer hounds, they appear like some cavalcade of old, riding away into the shadows of the past. ...

“I love a hound. He is the philosopher among dogs. He has a profound and genuine distrust of the general scheme of things in this life. Melancholy of an ancient and appealing sort is his. What makes his pessimism worthy of regard is the fact that it has its source in remarkable sagacity. His honest and steadfast refusal to be optimistic not only lends to his character a noble severity but also gives to his philosophy the serene charm of truth. ...

“A hound is the only dog that can make me conscious of my own shortcomings. Fixed by his grave appraising eyes, I shrink into my true stature. A sensitive and reflective soul, his spirit has a savor of astute meditation. ...

“Our return was in the nature of a triumph; but I think the sternest joy was felt by our drivers, not only for the part they had so well played, but because of the solid satisfaction of the assurance of plenty of venison…We gather in the backyard behind the house, which overlooks the (South Santee) River, and rehunt the whole drive, and other drives as well, before a pot is brought forth of steaming food. ...

“With the sharing of the venison, the Christmas Hunt is over; and I say goodbye to my rural friends and neighbors. After this parting, I stroll toward the river, where I see a yellow jasmine blooming, and where a mockingbird is singing. In a patch of warm sunlight I come upon Bugle, an old hound too old now to hunt, fast asleep. Yet his feet are errantly moving, and joyous muffled barks proclaim that even in slumber he is running a buck. Dreams will never let him be, especially when the hunt comes to its climax on Christmas Day. I know his memory is full of noble images of stags that he has sped across the river’s tide — stags that now for him are swimming forever and forever.”