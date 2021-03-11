Gilbreth column: Reducing Dr. Seuss very slippery slope

Surely you heard the news about Dr. Seuss? Although not canceled, he has definitely been curtailed, as was the case last week when Dr. Seuss Enterprises felt behooved to suppress the publication of six of the author’s children’s books because of what is described as racist and insensitive imagery.

The work of Dr. Seuss — born Theodore Seuss Geisel in Springfield, Mass., on March 2, 1904 — has been translated into dozens of languages in addition to braille and are bought in more than 100 international locations. Geisel, who died in 1991, is one of the best-selling deceased authors in the world, whose works had gross sales last year of $33 million, up about $20 million compared with five years previously.

Copies of “And to Think That I Saw it on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!” and “The Cat’s Quizzer” will no longer be published. The decision to cease publication of the books was actually made last year after months of discussion, the company told The Associated Press.

Dr. Seuss, adored around the world for positive values in many of his works including whimsical humor and doggerel, artistic creativity, environmentalism and tolerance, has come under criticism in recent years the way Blacks, Asians and others are drawn in some of his most beloved children’s books. According to NPR, In “And to Think I saw it on Mulberry Street,” for example a character described as Chinese has two lines for eyes, carries chopsticks and a bowl of rice, and wears traditional Japanese-style shoes. In “If I Ran the Zoo,” two men said to be from Africa are shown shirtless, shoeless and wearing grass skirts as they carry an exotic animal.

“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises told the AP. Whereas that type of imagery wouldn’t be considered at all appropriate contemporarily, we are yet again judging someone through the lens of history and time. How many adults, by the way, fail to discern that when reading to their children? If they don’t like what they see, would they not stop reading? One might think, and might further assume that others can think for themselves and have some degree of common sense.

Geisel’s birthday, March 2, was the inspiration for Read Across America Day, an event launched in 1998 by the National Educational Association to advance literacy. The decision to stop publication of the six books was announced just one day after President Joe Biden broke with tradition and left Dr. Seuss out of the 2021 Read Across America Day proclamation.

That would be in contrast to President Barack Obama who, in 2014, proclaimed that Seuss’ tales “challenge dictators and discrimination. They call us to open our minds, to take responsibility for ourselves and our planet.” Two years later he said that Seuss was “one of America’s revered wordsmiths” who “used his incredible talent to instill in his most impressionable readers universal values we all hold dear.”

An op-ed piece by Maureen Downey in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last week quoted an African American lady who noticed that Dr. Seuss Enterprises didn’t appear to ask any parents regarding their thoughts on the issue. “I say this as a Black grandmother who purchased and read many Dr. Seuss books to my children and grandchildren: The cleverness of the linguistics in these books is extremely helpful in helping young children navigate the complexities of learning language and comprehension skills.”

Since there’s not — as would appear to be the case — a popular outcry to have Geisel’s work curtailed, why is this happening and is not the suppression of books a very slippery slope? It’s happening because of attempts to blend in with a certain sociopolitical “narrative,” to use an annoying and overused cliché.

We can all agree that some of Geisel’s work is insensitive. Some may believe that the imagery could influence Whites in a negative way more than it directly wounds minorities, which, if I’m not mistaken, dovetails with critical race theory, to the extent that law, legal institutions and White people are (theoretically) inherently racist, and that persons of color are inherently victims.

There are those, of course, who disagree with such ideas and the belief that they’re absolute and immutable truisms, while ignoring all the positive changes that have taken place over the past 50-plus years. What we’re now having to deal with is the imposition of an ideological agenda in the absence of convincing demand for it and with the concomitant suppression of books — and that’s not good.