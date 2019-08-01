A local reader who requests anonymity over fear of embarrassing his wife and family (a feeling I can certainly relate to myself, by the way), says the recent column about Saluda and the M.A. Pace General Store prompted him to recall one of the many rustic experiences he had while going to “town” for supplies back when.

“In the summer of 1973, having been married about a month, I was attending an ROTC summer camp at Fort Bragg, N.C., while my wife held down the homefront back in Virginia. Allowed just an occasional weekend off, we made a plan to rendezvous at a house on Lake Summit owned by friends of ours, which entailed her driving our old car there and me hitchhiking from Fayetteville — a dubious proposition back in those days.

“We both made it, but there was one small problem. In the course of my summer training I had contracted what I thought was a mortal case of poison ivy, which had consumed me and created a grotesque condition not exactly amenable to romance.

“In my distress I looked everywhere for relief, and after rejecting many unlikely suggestions from our amused hosts, I was directed to the M.A. Pace establishment, which back then was thought to have everything needed to sustain life and further, including a cure for poison ivy—no matter how severe.

“We did not know the history of the store, except that it had been there forever, and were greeted by ‘Boo,’ Pace, noted for her stern visage and distaste for college kids who seemed determined to despoil her ‘dry’ county with unseemly quantities of cheap beer imported from Hendersonville. We called her ‘Ma Pace’ among ourselves, but in our rare interactions just addressed her as ‘Miss Pace,’ and tried to avoid eye contact, as her withering glare convicted us of real and imagined sins.

“You can imagine my discomfiture when I approached her for help with my poison ivy, delicately answering her questions, which in their own way were worse than my skin problems. But when she understood my predicament she leapt to her feet with joy and immediately produced what was supposed to be the incontrovertible, guaranteed-to-cure-what-ails-you-remedy: Pace’s Lye Soap, made pursuant to a secret formula unchanged since 1899.

“She assured me that liberal application of the infernal concoction would immediately eradicate poison ivy, and for that matter cold sores, acne and bad breath. I was skeptical but desperate and time was a-wasting. So I took her advice, returned to Lake Summit and began treatment.

“Miss Pace was right, of course. The Lye Soap made me forget that I’d ever contracted poison ivy and gave me immunity to the noxious weed to this day that is the envy of my Wadmalaw friends. Sadly, the aftershocks of this therapy were profound, and I hobbled back to Fort Bragg broken in body and spirit, but with a grudging respect for Ma’s upcountry wisdom. I kept a slab of Pace’s Lye Soap around for years as a reminder of that 'happy' weekend. We never had pest control in those days, and for some reason didn’t seem to need it.”

That’s certainly a remarkable tale. I don’t think I’ve ever used lye soap before, and for some reason had the general impression that it cures skin problems by melting away what you have in order to start from scratch (no pun intended.)

Of the major causes for itchy and irritated skin people get from the outdoors around these parts, the major offenders would be chigger or red bug bites and exposure to the poison ivy family of plants. Everybody reacts to chiggers but not everybody reacts to poison ivy and — would you believe it? — I’m one of them. Never had a case of it and used to amaze my friends as children by deliberately rubbing it on my arms and legs.

A small claim to fame I admit and which, even better, keeps me away from lye soap.