Gilbreth column: Really looking ahead to this New Year’s Day

Even though things seem to be calming down some across the board — finally — the thought nonetheless occurred to me recently that the last time I really celebrated New Year’s Eve with unfettered gusto, totally excited and enthusiastic about the New Year, partying all night and all that sort of stuff, I was maybe in my early twenties? There comes a time when you realize life will come with its challenges and uncertainties, and therefore questions about what the New Year will bring and there's sentiment for what’s left behind with the old.
I’m here to tell you right now that come December 31, 2020, yours truly will partying like it’s 1999 (even though I can assure you I was not in my early 20s in 1999), booting out the old, welcoming in the new and seeing if I can’t make it to dawn’s early light without crashing (so to speak.)
Facts on real ‘Uncle Sam’
As we try to get into a summer (and upcoming Fourth of July) groove, and further falling again into that category of learning something new, Gene Atkinson, DMD, of Orangeburg, explains, based on research he did, that there really was an Uncle Sam (as in America’s Uncle Sam.)
“During the War of 1812,” Dr. Atkinson writes (edited), “Samuel Wilson operated a beef slaughterhouse in the village of Troy, New York, in the upstate area. Known affectionately to the townsfolk as "Uncle Sam," Wilson was occasionally called upon to supply beef to the troops in nearby Greenbush.
“Back then, beef, and most everything else, was shipped in barrels, the most efficient transporting method of the day. The barrels were stamped ‘U.S. E.A.,’ meaning they were for US soldiers and supplied by Elbert Anderson, who had subcontracted Wilson and Wilson’s brother, Ebenezer, to provide beef and pork.
“The Troy soldiers in the group designated the meat as ‘Uncle Sam’s’ because of the personal connection. The designation caught on when other soldiers started using the term ‘Uncle Sam’ figuratively for the U.S. or anything belonging to it. As the interpretation spread into popular favor across the country, the newspapers and periodicals over the years began to sketch caricature likenesses of Uncle Sam by adding the long white beard and high top hat, which were symbols of our government at the time. Thus the emblematic symbol of the United States was born out of these circumstances!”
Dr. Atkinson’s research was verified by the Rensselaer County Historical Society in Troy. Samuel Wilson was born 13 September, 1766, in Montgomery (now Arlington), Massachusetts, and moved to Troy in 1789, where he lived out the rest of his life. He died July 31, 1854 and is buried in Troy’s historic Oakwood Cemetery.
Old Testament intrigue
I wish Dr. Atkinson’s research had been a bit more detailed. There’s nothing better than someone else’s good material filling up the space of a column because then I don’t have to do anything. So now I have to come up with a couple hundred words or so to fill my allotted space. Hmm… How about some Old Testament political and sex intrigue? (So sorry — lawyers and guns are not involved.)
The other day for some reason the names Bathsheba and the Queen of Sheba were floating around in my head and I asked myself the revealingly ill-informed question: Were they one and the same or different people?
For the similarly ill-informed they were very much different people. Bathsheba, wife Uriah the Hittite, was the beauty that King David (the same who slew Goliath) saw bathing on a rooftop from a distance. Overcome with lust and passion, the king ordered his minions to bring Bathsheba to the palace. “And she came in unto him. And he lay with her.”
The encounter resulted in an unintended consequence — a child. Bathsheba plays numerous roles in the Old Testament including object of desire, wife, mother and later influential queen, and further assumes a prominent position among a list of sympathetic literary adulteresses including Hester Prynne, Anna Karenina and Emma Bovary.
The Queen of Sheba famously visited King Solomon (whose parents, conveniently, were King David and Bathsheba) at the head of a camel caravan bearing gold, jewels and spices, and thus helped establish a commercial relationship between ancient Israel and Arabia. The purpose of the visit was further to test Solomon’s wisdom by asking him to solve a number of riddles. Some scholars believe a different sort of relationship may have developed between the two, and that the Song of Solomon might actually concern the Queen of Sheba herself.
There — some pretty interesting stuff out of the Old Testament. See you next week.