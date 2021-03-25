Gilbreth column: Readers question Brady’s title, remember a crusader

Going through some of the mail:

Charles Rowe, retired editorial page editor for The Post and Courier, recalls an amusing anecdote concerning one of the copy editors from way back who had established himself as something of a legend in the newsroom. Gene Oyler was a gentleman of diminutive size who worked tirelessly, usually had a smile on his face and always had a cigarette burning in a nearby ashtray.

“Tom ‘Cowboy’ Porter told me many years ago,” Charles writes, “that Gene Oyler wrote the headline, ‘Elvis the Pelvis now Elvis the Corpse,’ on occasion of the King’s death. Needless to say, it didn’t make it into print even though it was sure-fire eye-grabber.”

Not surprisingly, not everyone agrees that Tom Brady is the greatest of all time, and there are a number of folks out there who don’t like him. Several readers mentioned Otto Graham, former quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, as perhaps the GOAT quarterback-wise. Hardly anyone is aware of him, though, because his heyday was in the 1940s and '50s and predated the Super Bowl.

Whereas both Graham and Brady (thus far) have appeared in 10 championship games, Graham’s die-hard fans will insist that doing so 10 years in a row keeps him, for the time being anyway, in a league of his own. Amazingly, Graham was a very gifted basketball player as well, and he was actually a member of the World Champion Rochester Royals of the National Basketball League in the 1945-46 season while on retainer for the Browns as World War II was winding down, for whom he would officially start playing the following season.

So, technically, Graham played in 11 consecutive championship games and was on eight champion teams, including one with Rochester Royals and six with the Browns (as All-America Football Conference champion 1946-49 and three time NFL champion in 1950, 1954 and 1955.) Graham’s record of 8.63 yards per pass attempt is still the highest in pro football history, even though he played during the “three yards and a cloud of dust” era. (Patrick Mahomes is second on the list, with 8.39 yards per pass attempt.)

He further played during a rough era and didn’t even wear a face mask during the early years. (All that changed after he took a forearm to the face in the fall of 1953 and sustained a gash to the chin requiring 15 stitches. Graham’s helmet was fitted with a clear plastic face mask and he returned to the game, thus helping to inspire the development of the modern-day face mask.)

Before football and baseball standouts Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders, there was Otto Graham, and unless you’re steeped in the history of Cleveland Browns football or are a student of the early NFL football, you’ve probably never heard of him — at least no more than with the vaguest sort of name recognition. Strange but true. I guess the hype of the game then just wasn’t as it is now and people didn’t care so much.

Regarding the column on Cleveland’s burning Cuyahoga River, Dr. Russ Harley invites us all to remember the sardonic wit and wisdom of Randy Newman, who sings (in part) the following from his song ”Burn On”:

“Cleveland, city of light, city of magic …

Now, the Lord can make you tumble

The Lord can make you turn

The Lord can make you overflow

But the Lord can’t make you burn.

Burn on big river, burn on …”

Finally, as pertains to the column on the environment, the formation of national parks and so forth, Dana Beach invites us, “in the immortal words of Abigail Adams,” to “'remember the ladies.’”

“The most courageous conservationist in the 20th century was Rachel Carson,” Dana writes (in part and edited). “Her lonely campaign against DDT, which after WWII had become a universal pest solution, pulled some of our most iconic species back from the brink of extinction (e.g. brown pelicans, bald eagles, peregrine falcons …)

“Silent Spring is undoubtedly one of the most iconic books of the 20th century. When the book was first serialized in the New Yorker, Carson was viciously attacked by the chemical industry and its allies. Former U.S. secretary of Agriculture, Ezra Taft Benson — in a letter to former President Dwight D. Eisenhower — reportedly concluded that, because she was unmarried ‘despite being physically attractive,’ she was ‘probably a communist.’”