Going through some of the mail, Robert S. Morrow, CFP (and brother to childhood friend Scrip, whom I haven’t seen in 50 years), has a funny story about author and former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, who has a Charleston connection. And there may actually be some truth to it.
A famous reporter stuck a microphone into Mr. Dershowitz’s face as he was emerging from the courtroom and their conversation went something like this:
“Mr. Dershowitz, may I ask you a few questions?”
“I charge $1,000 per question.”
“Isn’t that a rather large amount for a question?
“Some people think so. What’s your third question?”
A few weeks ago, I wrote a column about the potential physical hazards of wearing rings — including the rare but very real possibility of getting them caught on something and severely injuring (and even amputating) fingers.
Howard Lee recalls a conversation he once had with his father. “When I was in high school, I was really proud of my school ring and happy to wear it. Dad told me specifically, ‘You don’t want to wear that ring. It will get you hurt.’
“What with youth and all that, I ignored him. About a month later, I was hopping off the back of a flatbed truck — no big deal. My ring snagged on a nail and I broke my arm.
“'What did I tell you about that ring?’ Dad asked, and that was all he said. It turns out he had a ring story, too, which Mom told me about later.
“I’ve worked with power equipment all my life and as policy do not wear anything on my hands or arms that will snag (rings, wristwatches).”
Retired Delta Cap’t Bill Jones has a grislier tale to tell (edited for brevity). “Many moons ago,” Cap't Jones writes, “when I was a steely eyed aviator for Uncle Sam, there was a picture in Flying Safety magazine put out by the Air Force. It showed the inside of a B-47 bomb bay. Hanging there was a ring hooked on a metal protrusion. Inside the ring was a finger and dangling down was the attached tendon. The article stated that an airman had been working in the bomb bay and jumped down to a ramp. The ring caught the entire weight of his body.
“Until then, I had proudly worn my Citadel Class of ’59 ring constantly. I have spent more than 60 years working on and around aircraft, motorcycles, automobiles, power tools, etc. and still have all ten digits ... thanks to that picture. Quite an impressive image still in my mind.”
***
It’s such a pleasure speaking with Charleston’s oldest native sons and daughters because they offer unique glimpses into a world filled with its own charms and challenges that simply doesn’t exist anymore. And the stories that are told are done so with accents and a patois that will be relegated soon enough to archival recordings.
And although he’d be happy to talk to you about it, Dr. Peter Gazes (pronounced GAY-zees), MUSC’s Distinguished Professor of Cardiology and now well into his 90s, has a wonderful little book, “Through the Backdoor,” originally published on Amazon in 2010, which succeeds on three levels: 1) Honest and thoroughly entertaining autobiography, 2) Eyewitness development of cardiology from bedside science to something resembling science fiction and, 3) Life on the peninsula during the 1920s and '30s as the son of Greek immigrant shopkeepers and the various obstacles and barriers their tightly woven community had to overcome as a minority population.
Reading Dr. Gazes’ book is like listening to one of his lectures — lucid, educational and amusing — not the least of which is because his lectures are always loaded with jokes to keep things loose and fun. And the book is the same way. Its most interesting contribution may be the look into Charleston’s Greek culture from an era when some were more equal than others and when nobody had any money — or at least not much.
They were close to broke perhaps, but nowhere near broken. It’s a great Charleston story and Dr. Gazes tells it with historically pertinent and very readable clarity.