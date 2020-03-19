Gilbreth column: Putting infectious disease in perspective

As we grapple with the effects of the coronavirus, it kind of brings into perspective the realization that the last several generations have not really had to worry about the plague of infectious disease. Not that there haven’t been problems. Flu kills a lot of people every year but usually doesn’t make headlines or cause a general sense of dread. Which is good, but not to the point where folks should be flippantly insouciant about it and not even get vaccinated.
AIDS sent a shudder through the world’s populace during the 1980s and yet there was at least an understanding that it wouldn’t come and get you like the bogeyman. For the most part you played a role (unless you were on the receiving end of a tainted blood transfusion or improperly sterilized dental or surgical instruments.) Although AIDS has not been cured, treatment has become remarkably effective and it is no longer considered the death sentence that it once was.
Hepatitis C, gotten mostly through contaminated blood products and shared IV drug paraphernalia, was a serious emerging health problem until fairly recently. Available treatments are now considered curative.
We still remain within the approximate century-long golden era of antibiotics, although some feel we have entered the post-antibiotic era with the emergence of drug-resistant and multi drug-resistant bacterial, fungal and tuberculous organisms. This is a very disturbing trend and people are finally starting to realize that antibiotics are not used or prescribed without a clear indication, lest we increase the chances of accidentally selecting out resistant germs. But all that is hardly front page news nor a topic of conversation.
Because of the coronavirus we’re dealing with emotional issues that are unfamiliar to us, though were very familiar to our grandparents and on up the line who, every spring and summer, had to deal with the threat of polio, or diphtheria every winter, or tuberculosis all the time.
More amusing subject
On to more amusing subjects, a doctor friend of mine who says he doesn’t need the extra attention and would prefer to remain anonymous, says he enjoyed the column about altitude sickness, which brought back — perhaps if not fond then certainly entertaining — memories.
“I was best man in a wedding of friends up the mountain from Durango, Colorado, where they now live. Nine thousand feet. Big party the night before. EtOH (which is doctor lingo for the active ingredient in adult libations).
“Next morning the best man (me) says, “OK, get in there” and then pushes the groom and follows him. Preacher goes on and on. Lovely bride comes in. Preacher starts again. Best man starts feeling funny. Preacher starts back up, then comes to the end. Thank God.
“Then…’and as Peter said to Paul…’ and starts up again.
“Best man falls over unconscious. He wakes and looks into the faces of concerned docs, father and friends of the bride.
“Best man gets up and sits in chair as the ceremony continues. Then falls over and wakes again with same faces looking down. Ends up in ambulance discussing altitude sickness with nurse.
“He’s fine. Entire wedding party lies down as though unconscious on stage for a wedding picture.
“I have it somewhere.”