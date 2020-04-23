Gilbreth column: People aren’t alone in acting weird - check out the turkeys

It’s been a day-to-day process and hopefully we’re getting closer to trying to reestablish a semblance of normalcy in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. Sad but true, social distancing will likely remain the norm for the next 6-12 months even as certain businesses reopen. We will just have to get used to it.
People have been dealing with the current shelter in place model with varying degrees of success, both locally and around the country. It’s interesting driving around Charleston and feeling what it was like in terms of crowd density 50 or more years ago, and whereas (some) people enjoy being around more family and getting creative with the amount of available time, others are getting kind of crazy — and perhaps I’m one of them.
There’s an amusing clip circulating online of a gentleman who’s asked to answer a multiple choice question.
Question: “If given the choice, would you rather (A) Shelter in place at home with your lovely extended family, or (B)…”
Answer: “B,” responds the gentleman, cutting off the questioner.
Even some of the superrich are suffering — poor things. The reliably tacky and vulgar Madonna, in a recent bizarre video with her sitting naked in a tub smothered in soapsuds and rose petals, implies that she’s a potential victim too. “It (the coronavirus) doesn’t care how rich you are, how famous you are,” the Material Girl observes.
Well, not necessarily true, since some can shelter in place in greater style (and privacy) than others. Wouldn’t that be obvious? NPR recently noted that Ellen DeGeneres told a joke comparing life under quarantine to being in jail. So what, right? Well, she told the joke from inside a plush, well-appointed mansion — one of several she owns. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, but it’s very easy not to get exposed if it’s impossible to avoid social distancing inside one’s lair.
In the utterly tone-deaf and socially clueless department, Hollywood billionaire David Geffen recently told his Instagram followers that he was hanging out in the Caribbean to stay away from the virus. He magnanimously wished everyone was keeping safe and included a picture of his 454-foot mega yacht, the Rising Sun, apparently shot from a drone.
How thoughtful and lovely — and ironic. Geffen apparently got the message and quickly deleted the post and took his account private.
Turkeys acting strange
It’s not just people who are acting weird. Wild turkeys are acting weird too. I’ve seen some strange things in South Carolina wilds before but nothing like what happened on familiar Johns Island property the week or so before the opening of turkey season.
The American wild turkey is one of the great comeback and success stories of the last 40 years or so. Nearly obliterated at one point, they’re now everywhere and have actually been spotted wandering the empty urban jungle of Boston in the midst of the coronavirus shutdown.
Despite being commonplace, they have a way of disappearing at the start of turkey season. Accordingly, a couple of mature gobblers wanted to make sure I got a good look at them before the bell rang. When I pulled up next to a field trying to do some pre-season scouting, the twosome set off running from a couple of hundred yards away and kept going — right at my vehicle.
Remarkably, they were both puffed up, raising a ruckus and attacked the car as if it were a giant gobbler trying to steal their women. I could hear the sickening thuds of their spurs crashing up against the paneling, the pecking and clawing. Meanwhile I’m thinking they can’t agree on who’s the alpha Tom among themselves and have joined forces. Never seen anything like it.
As feared, come turkey season they were gone and would have obviously made an easy target for an opportunist — hope not. They were amazing and I hope I have the pleasure of being run off again by the two “Bad Boys.”