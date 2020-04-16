Gilbreth column: People are entertaining themselves in interesting ways during the lockdown

Hopefully everyone had a nice Easter and Passover. How’s it going? Good? (It’s all in the attitude, right?) Fair to middling? Not worth a hoot? As this is written there has been some good news and indicators that social distancing and so forth are working to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s so refreshing to hear that kind of thing, although paradoxically it makes some of us even more antsy to begin switching things back to normal.

It could be a lot worse, not only in terms of illness and loss of life but the economic shutdown, which itself is terrifying. Picture this: If the Treasury hadn’t revved the presses up and started printing a bunch of cash, if the Fed hadn’t slashed interest rates to zero and started buying bonds to generate a further infusion of cash, then just about everything and everybody would be insolvent, unable to pay bills, pretty much flat broke. And if that were the case, I shudder to think about the potential for widespread social unrest and even anarchy.

It’s really quite remarkable how the American people have responded to these crises (health and financial), pitching in to makes things better, following the rules (for the most part) and not panicking. No one remembers a health threat like this and very few would remember the hardships of the Great Depression. And those who do remember were children at the time and probably thought nothing of them.

Anyway, as we while away our time waiting to claw out of this mess, it’s interesting what people are doing to entertain themselves. Since gyms and pools are closed, many have taken to the streets solo or in groups of up to three to jog, walk or ride bikes for exercise.

Even though I’ve lived in Charleston pretty much my entire life, one thing about walking around that never ceases to amaze me is finding something new or surprising. It happens literally every time — the slant of a roof, shape of a window, a quirky angle or architectural feature here and there or even picking up minor details from the most familiar of places. This doesn’t happen while driving or biking because one has to stay focused on the road. It doesn’t happen while running or jogging either because people are too preoccupied asking themselves if there’s not a better way to enjoy life.

One observation I made the other day while walking along Chalmers Street is that our friends from the northeast understand cobblestones and how they should be maintained. Down here we’ve placed them into concrete, which looks OK from a distance, but which doesn't account for settling. Consequently, chunks fracture off this way and that like peanut brittle that has been struck with a hammer. Too late to do anything about it now. Even with stimulus money nobody would be crazy enough to tackle the project of trying to get rid of all that concrete.

A lot of us are entertaining ourselves by watching more TV. Here’s an interesting tidbit that showed up on Final Jeopardy! a couple of weeks ago. Answer (paraphrasing) under the category American History: This well-known newspaper publisher of Hungarian birth made the comment that “Our Republic and its press will rise or fall together.” I honestly didn’t know the question, but guessed William Randolph Hearst, which had to be incorrect.

And it was. Question: Who is Joseph Pulitzer? What’s so interesting about that, you ask? The rest of the story is that he liked to vacation in the South and had a winter home at the Jekyll Island Club on Jekyll Island, Ga. On Oct. 29, 1911, Pulitzer had his yacht stop in Charleston Harbor. As his secretary read aloud to him and neared the end of a history about France’s Louis XI, Pulitzer was stricken and sailed elsewhere into eternity. Don’t forget you read it here first.

What else? Well, others are developing new hobbies. Although I wouldn’t say it’s exactly a hobby, I was called into service last week by a young lady who, because all the salons are closed, required assistance with her hair coloring. I’m not sure I’ll be invited back anytime soon. Her once rich brown hair is changed and people are wondering if Lucille Ball hasn’t returned from beyond.

Oh well, two hours down and supposedly 9,998 hours of apprenticeship left to achieve competency and any conceivable invitation to restore color to my reputation, if not the lady’s tresses.