Gilbreth column: Now there’s opportunity for meaningful change

The year 2020 will go down as one of tumult, for the most part proactive change in the face of a worldwide pandemic, and astoundingly swift reactive social change following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police just a month ago.
A month ago — that’s incredible — as is the sum total of what has taken place over the past four months. One would hope that we’re making progress in terms of how best to manage the pandemic and deal with all the pent up social and racial inequality frustrations that burst forth like water breaching a dam after what happened in Minneapolis.
According to a recent article that appeared in Time, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., though an advocate for non-violent protest, understood why people sometimes rioted, and his remarks have become something of a touchstone for those seeking to understand why rioting should happen at all.
In 1966, during an interview with CBS’ Mike Wallace, King was questioned about the “increasingly vocal minority” who disagreed with his devotion to non-violence as a tactic.
King admitted that there was such a minority, yet felt according to surveys at the time that most black Americans were on his side. “And I contend that the cry of ‘black power’ is,” said King, “at bottom, a reaction to the reluctance of white power to make the kind of changes necessary to make justice a reality … I think that we’ve got to see that a riot is the language of the unheard.”
So obviously the question in 2020 and as pertains to what has been going on over the past month is: What is it exactly that first and foremost is not being heard? The answer is most likely in found in the arguments that Black Lives Matter has been making over the past seven years, that there is a depth to unfair treatment by police in particular and society as a whole that continues to subjugate African Americans while perpetuating a burdensome system of oppression that has been going on for 400 years, and that it’s got to stop.
The reaction bears some similarity to the #MeToo movement, which ripped the scab off of predatory sexual behavior and brought the likes of Harvey Weinstein, Matt Lauer and Jeffrey Epstein to comeuppance while expanding the conversation over female victimhood. Despite some controversy relating to overreactions and false accusations, the net outcome of the movement has been positive and an overdue consideration for some of the problems that women have had to deal with since the beginning of time.
Concerning what has happened with the social justice protests, some positive change will no doubt come around as a result. Nonetheless, it’s important to understand that most police — a significant and substantial majority — do good work and don’t deserve the scathing criticism leveled at them under the false pretense of presumed guilt by association. On the other hand, most of the protesters — a significant and substantial majority — aren’t violent or destructive.
The level of vitriol being directed at police across the country, against lawmakers and politicians, and further borne out in destructive ways on city streetscapes is designed to change a culture of attitude and thinking that negatively impacts non-Caucasian Americans. Matters get unnecessarily complicated and counterproductive, though, when people get wrapped up in group think or mentality and literally argue for causes that may somehow represent their own interests, but not the collective interests of all Americans.
Some of the demands being put forth include the literal dismantling of police departments and letting prisoners out of jail with the idea being that one is the cause and the other the result of inequitable interpretation and enforcement of law. Nobody knows how this would actually work, and yet one runs the chance of being labeled as part of the problem by merely asking questions, such as: With such divisive talk, what’s the rationale, and if it were ever to come to fruition, who, why and how would anyone actually benefit?
The opportunity is now to make meaningful and substantive change, and we’re already starting to see signs of it. America has had a huge wakeup call and is listening and reacting, and hopefully in a way that will be for the collective good and not ideological assuagement.
